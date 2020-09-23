Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Cruises’ brand new ship, has sailed into Southampton this morning on her way to the US. The ship was due to debut in April this year, but due to coronavirus the launch was delayed. Now docked in Southampton, her crew are preparing for the ship’s first transatlantic sailing to Miami. Celebrity Apex is the near-identical sister ship to Celebrity Edge, the ship that wowed the cruise industry even won the accolade of one Time magazine’s World’s Greatest Places in 2019.

The new ship will carry just under 3,000 passengers and in superlative, contemporary surroundings, with features like a Magic Carpet – a platform built off the side of the ship that moves between floors.

Other highlights of the ship include a Rooftop Garden, 29 restaurants and bars – including the Eden Bar and Tuscan Grill – and a 20 ft LED wall in The Theatre.

The ship will also boast some of the most luxurious surroundings in the Celebrity fleet, with an opulent Retreat area especially for The Retreat guests and a world-class spa sanctuary.

Celebrity Apex was due to debut in April, with an inaugural cruise around the Norweigan fjords. Following completion, the ship was also delivered to the cruise line in a virtual delivery ceremony – the first of its kind.

Speaking at the ceremony, Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said: “Celebrity Apex is a magnificent ship and I am so proud to welcome her into our family.

“I look forward to calmer waters when we can welcome guests aboard the newest addition to our beautiful fleet.”

Celebrity Apex is currently scheduled to resume sailings on 7 November 2020, with her inaugural cruise around Mexico and the Caribbean.

The seven-night sailing will sail round-trip from Fort Lauderdale via Key West, Mexico’s Costa Maya and Cozumel and George Town on Grand Cayman.

In line with the Cruise Lines International Association’s (CLIA) guidelines, Celebrity Cruises has currently suspended all operations until at least 31 October 2020.