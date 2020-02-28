Getting her up to the standards of the rest of the Celebrity Cruises fleet, Celebrity Silhouette has just returned from a 42-day makeover.

Silhouette is the fourth ship in the Celebrity fleet to undergo ‘The Celebrity Revolution’, a $500 million investment into upgrading the fleet and bringing it up to the standards of its two latest additions, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex.

Om board the sparkling new ship, guests will be able to experience a whole new level of luxury, from spruced up accommodation to The Retreat, a stylish all-inclusive area for suite guests.

Following the renovation, all staterooms and suites have been decked out with Celebrity’s exclusive eXhale bedding, with cashmere mattresses, new flatscreen TVs, upgraded amenities and more. Six new staterooms and suites have also been added to the ship.

Along with upgraded accommodation, the ship also has a brand new eatery, Craft Social (formerly Cellar Masters. Specialising in craft beer, it will have more than 40 brews available, along with wines and cocktails on tap, comfort food classics, plush leather seating and flat-screen TVs.

Cocktails can also be had at brand new The Entertainment Court Bar and the upgraded Sunset Bar, perfect for watching the waves from its banquette seating and hammocks.

Other new additions include an updated Lawn Club – featuring eight refreshed Alcoves and an outdoor movie screen – a refreshed solarium and pool deck and an upgraded Fitness Centre, offering state-of-the-art cardio and weight equipment from Technogym.

For those who want to spend their holiday savings, new retail offerings include vintage brand What Goes Around Comes Around and artisan Lemlem, destination ship Point B and handcrafted fine jewellery at Tao Company.

Keeping guests entertained in-between ports, there’s also an enhanced Art Gallery, redesigned library, photo gallery and iLounge, with the casino and casino bar getting a sleek new design.

“The modernisation of Celebrity Silhouette takes one of the most gorgeous ships in our fleet closer to the Edge,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises.

“In many spaces, we worked down to the studs and built it all back up again in the modern, ultra-luxurious style that is synonymous with our innovative Edge Series, while still keeping much of the Solstice Series charm and beauty our guests have grown to cherish.”

Following her sparkling renovation, Celebrity Silhouette will sail from Southampton from 1 May 2020. Following the refurb, Celebrity Constellation is the next Celebrity ship to get a shiny new upgrade, scheduled for completion in May 2020.