Author

Isabella Sullivan

Published

About

Category

Cruise News

Getting her up to the standards of the rest of the Celebrity Cruises fleet, Celebrity Silhouette has just returned from a 42-day makeover.

Silhouette is the fourth ship in the Celebrity fleet to undergo ‘The Celebrity Revolution’, a $500 million investment into upgrading the fleet and bringing it up to the standards of its two latest additions, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex.

Om board the sparkling new ship, guests will be able to experience a whole new level of luxury, from spruced up accommodation to The Retreat, a stylish all-inclusive area for suite guests.

Celebrity Silhouette
The glamorous new Retreat, for suite guests only

 

Following the renovation, all staterooms and suites have been decked out with Celebrity’s exclusive eXhale bedding, with cashmere mattresses, new flatscreen TVs, upgraded amenities and more. Six new staterooms and suites have also been added to the ship.

Celebrity Silhouette Celebrity Cruises
Serving 40 beers, Craft Social is the perfect sea-day hideaway

 

Along with upgraded accommodation, the ship also has a brand new eatery, Craft Social (formerly Cellar Masters. Specialising in craft beer, it will have more than 40 brews available, along with wines and cocktails on tap, comfort food classics, plush leather seating and flat-screen TVs.

Celebrity Silhouette balcony
Newly refurbished balcony cabins

 

Cocktails can also be had at brand new The Entertainment Court Bar and the upgraded Sunset Bar, perfect for watching the waves from its banquette seating and hammocks.

Celebrity Silhouette lawn club
Guests can enjoy countless activities on board the ship

 

Other new additions include an updated Lawn Club – featuring eight refreshed Alcoves and an outdoor movie screen – a refreshed solarium and pool deck and an upgraded Fitness Centre, offering state-of-the-art cardio and weight equipment from Technogym.

Celebrity Silhouette Celebrity Cruises
The Sky Suite offers expansive views with a large private veranda

 

For those who want to spend their holiday savings, new retail offerings include vintage brand What Goes Around Comes Around and artisan Lemlem, destination ship Point B and handcrafted fine jewellery at Tao Company.

Celebrity Silhouette interior
Even the interiors cabins on board are spacious and stylish

 

Keeping guests entertained in-between ports, there’s also an enhanced Art Gallery, redesigned library, photo gallery and iLounge, with the casino and casino bar getting a sleek new design.

“The modernisation of Celebrity Silhouette takes one of the most gorgeous ships in our fleet closer to the Edge,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity Silhouette Passport Bar
Guests can enjoy a drink in the shiny new Passport Bar

 

“In many spaces, we worked down to the studs and built it all back up again in the modern, ultra-luxurious style that is synonymous with our innovative Edge Series, while still keeping much of the Solstice Series charm and beauty our guests have grown to cherish.”

Following her sparkling renovation, Celebrity Silhouette will sail from Southampton from 1 May 2020. Following the refurb, Celebrity Constellation is the next Celebrity ship to get a shiny new upgrade, scheduled for completion in May 2020.

Isabella Sullivan

Isabella Sullivan

Isabella is World of Cruising's staff writer, and has a penchant for travel, food and drink (in particular, wine). She's began her career as a drinks writer before moving on to lifestyle and travel, and is now full steam ahead with cruising. Growing up in Cape Town the South African city will always be her favourite destination, but right now she's besotted with Tel Aviv – the best city beaches around, fascinating history, incredible food and the friendliest people.