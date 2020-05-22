There is nothing quite like a long and relaxing brunch with friends on a sunny Bank holiday weekend. Sadly, with the nation in lockdown, these are now a distant and faint memory.

However, there’s no reason why you can’t recreate the joyous brunch experience at home and Celebrity Cruises has revealed the perfect recipe.

Eggs Benedict with hollandaise, a staple brunch dish, is not as difficult to prepare as many people often think. Celebrity Cruises’ dish, served at its much-loved restaurant Luminae, has been created by renowned British chef Cornelius Gallagher and is both sophisticated and easy to make.

Whether you prefer a classic Eggs Benedict, or you like to switch it up with spinach or smoked salmon (transforming it into Eggs Florentine or Eggs Royale, respectively), Gallagher’s recipe can be easily tailored to your tastes.

Egg Benedict / Classic / Florentine / Scottish Smoked Salmon Recipe

Celebrity Cruises Luminae Restaurant

Ingredients:

Yield: 1 portion

2 pcs. Canadian bacon slices (for classic order)

2 tbs. sauté spinach (for Florentine order)

2 pcs. smoked salmon slices (for Royale order)

1 pc. English muffins, cut in half and toasted

2 pcs. poached eggs

2 tbs. hollandaise sauce

½ tsp. chives, finely chopped

Plate Up Method:

Put toasted muffin on a plate. Add over Canadian bacon or spinach or smoked salmon. Put two poached eggs on top. Add over the eggs hollandaise sauce. Garnish chives.

Sautee Spinach Recipe

Yield: 5 portions

Ingredients:

1 lbs. spinach frozen, defrosted and chopped

½ cup shallots, finely chopped

2 tbs. garlic, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a large sauté pan, heat the oil on medium heat, and then cook garlic and shallots until translucent. Add the spinach and cook well. Season to taste. Reserve for service in a full pan with a strainer over a bain-marie.

English Muffins Recipe

Yield: 5 portions

Ingredients:

5 pcs. English muffin

5 tsp. butter

Method:

Cut the muffin into two as a sandwich. Spread the melted butter in both inside part of the muffins. Toast under the salamander.

Canadian Bacon Recipe

Yield: 5 Portions

Ingredients:

10 ea. Canadian bacon slices

Olive oil, as needed

Method:

Heat the oil in a flat grill over medium-high heat and grill the Canadian bacon on both sides to a light golden colour. Cook in small batches to ensure it does not dry out.

Poached Eggs Recipe

Yield: 5 portions

Ingredients:

10 pcs. fresh eggs

1 gl. water

½ cup vinegar

Method:

In a pot, bring water to a simmer and add vinegar. Break the egg into the water and be careful not to break the yolk. Cook eggs for about three minutes in simmering water and when done immediately place in an ice bath.

Hollandaise Sauce Recipe

Yield: 5 Portions

Ingredients:

1 lb. butter melted & clarified

1 ½ 0z. pasteurised egg yolk

1 tbs. fresh lemon juice

1 tbs. water

Salt and ground white pepper to taste

Method:

Add the lemon juice and eggs into a mixing bowl. Vigorously whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice together until the mixture is thickened and doubled in volume. Place the bowl over a saucepan containing barely simmering water. Water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Continue to whisk rapidly. Be careful not to let the eggs get too hot or they will scramble. Slowly drizzle in the melted butter and continue to whisk until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume. Remove from heat, add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and place in a warm spot until ready to use. If the sauce gets too thick, whisk in a few drops of warm water before serving.

Need a cocktail to wash it down? Then check out luxury cruise line Silversea’s ultimate cocktail recipe to get you through lockdown.

Visit celebritycruises.com for more recipe inspiration.