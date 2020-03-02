Celebrity Cruises is rocking the boat by setting sail this week with the first-ever all-female crew.

The sailing is taking place on board its super stylish cruise ship Celebrity Edge, and has an entirely female bridge and officer team, including three British female crew members.

Celebrating International Women’s Day on 8 March, the sailing will also help to raise awareness that only two percent of the world’s mariners are women.

Working to tear down the gender gap Celebrity Cruises launched the #BRIDGEthegap campaign, hiring the first American female cruise ship captain, Kate McCue, and announcing that 22 percent of their bridge teams are made up of women.

Departing on 8 March 2020, the sailing will take place on board Celebrity’s newest and most revolutionary ship, Celebrity Edge, already captained by McCue.



Captain McCue will be at the helm of the sailing, joined by 26 other women from around the world, including British first officer Rachel Arnold, British cruise director Sue Denning and British guest relations director Jule Sherrington – as well as Celebrity Cruises’ president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“We are all passionate about closing the gender gap,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “Over the last few years, we have worked hard to diversify the crew on board and bring more women than ever into our industry.

“None of this could have been possible without the leadership and shared vision of the extraordinary men and women I work with every day, led by Patrik Dahlgren and Brian Abel – who take this challenge to heart and have made it possible.

“We are fortunate to have many incredible, experienced and beyond-qualified women who have worked tirelessly to achieve these positions. And we also celebrate the many men who continue to support them and help champion having more women crew on board.”

Discussing the upcoming sailing, Captain McCue added: “Excitement does not even begin to describe how I’m feeling about working alongside these incredible, barrier-breaking women on Celebrity Edge for this truly historic sailing.

“I am inspired every day by the amazing women we have working throughout this organization – both on land and at sea. They’re proof that there’s power in diversity.”

The all-women bridge and leadership team will represent 17 different countries, including the US, UK, Bulgaria, Philippines, Ukraine, Israel, Malta, Greece, New Zealand, Ghana and South Africa.