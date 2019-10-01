Celebrity Cruises has just announced a very exciting new partnership, revealing today it has collaborated with Gay Times to create an online series exploring genuine LGBTQ+ travel experiences at sea.

The online series, named Trailblazers, will take place against the backdrop of Celebrity Edge, the latest addition to Celebrity’s beloved ocean fleet.

The series launched on Gay Times and Celebrity Cruises’ social media channels from yesterday (30 September) and is running until 4 October, with each mini episode giving insight into the perfect LGBTQ+ travel experience.

Highlighting members of the LGBTQ+ community from all backgrounds, four pairs of new-to-cruise influencers were chosen to participate in the series, with the participants setting sail to destinations like Barcelona, Valencia, Ibiza, Nice and Rome.

Debuting yesterday, Trailblazers followed the onboard experience of Riyadh and Josh, as they boarded Celebrity Edge for the first time. The series ends with all the influencers’ participation in the third annual Pride at Sea celebration, hosted on board the swanky ship.

‘We were thrilled to welcome the cast of Trailblazers onboard Celebrity Edge, which we hope has positively shaped their perception of travelling as members of the LGBTQ+ community,’ said Jo Rzymowska, Managing Director, UK and Ireland Celebrity Cruises.

“We want everyone onboard our ships to feel appreciated and welcome, whoever they are, and am therefore delighted to launch this industry-leading content in partnership with Gay Times.”

“Through our ‘trailblazing’ partnership with Celebrity Cruises we’re thrilled to share our exploration of queer travel experience on board Celebrity Edge,” added Tag Warner, CEO of Gay Times.

“This industry-leading collaboration has set the scene for a unique LGBTQ+ travel experience – an onboard community of like-minded people, thriving in a young, free and dynamic environment, a safe space for self-expression set against the perfect Mediterranean backdrop.”

This will be the third year Celebrity Cruises has celebrated Pride at Sea, with the entire fleet across the glove celebrating pride month.

June 2020 will see the fourth annual Pride Party at Sea, with each Celebrity Vessel hosting parties and activities throughout the ’30 days of Prince.’

When she launched in April next year, Celebrity Apex will take over from Edge, hosting the Flagship Pride at Sea Party when docked in Ibiza.

To watch the series, head to gaytimes.co.uk, or follow Celebrity Cruises’ social media channels.