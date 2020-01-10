Calling all wellness lovers. Celebrity Cruises has made an exciting announcement, and it involves the queen of wellness herself – Gwyneth Paltrow.

Having launched her cult beauty and lifestyle brand Goop back in 2008, Gwyneth is now taking it to the high seas, partnering with Celebrity to launch a day of wellness.

The wellness day will take place on 30 August, on the line’s brand new ship Celebrity Apex as she sails from Barcelona around the Mediterranean.

The one-day experience, named ‘Goop at Sea’, is inspired by the brand’s wellness summits, and will feature a similar set up of talks and sessions, focused on emotional and physical health, along with general wellbeing.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress announced the partnership on her Instagram page, with a video showing the stunning new cruise ship at sea and some of her wellness classes and the activities they entail.

Giving guests the chance to rub shoulders with the wellness guru, Gwyneth will be on board the sailing herself, and will take part in a Q&A with Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen.

Sharing the news with her 6.7 million followers, Gwyneth wrote: “We’ve gone fishing! @goop is now on the high seas. Join me in Spain, France, and the Italian Riviera. @celebritycruises #goopatsea.”

Giving more of the day, the Goop website details: “Suite Class guests who purchase tickets for the daylong event can expect a roster of our trailblazing healers; transformative workshops for mind, body, and soul; intimate conversation between Elise and GP; and plenty of surprises—and goopy perks—along the way.”

Available to guests who book Suite Class accommodation, the tickets are on sale for $750 and are available to purchase now.

Spaces are limited, and guests will have to be sailing in Suite Class accommodation on Celebrity Apex’s Spain, France & Italian Riviera cruise.

Sailing round-trip from Barcelona on 26 August 2020, the cruise will last for 11 nights and take in Provence, Monte Carlo, Nice, Santa Margherita, Rome, Naples, Palma de Mallorca and Valencia.

Suites start at £4,149 for the sailing.