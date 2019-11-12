Encouraging more travellers to book a cruise on one of its fantastic ships, Celebrity Cruises has announced the launch of ‘Sail Your Way’ – a new pricing structure allowing guests to personalise their cruise.

The structure was designed in response to customers’ feedback, who asked for more flexibility when it comes to choosing, and paying for, their cruise holiday.

Making their experience more personalised, future Celebrity guests are now able to select the perks they’d like from their perfect cruise, including onboard credit, drinks packages, Wifi and gratuities.

Three packages are now available from guests to choose from: ‘Sail All Included’ (inclusive of all four perks), ‘Sail Plus’ (inclusive of two perks) and ‘Sail’ (a fare only package with no perks included).

Sail All Included includes a premium drink package, gratuities, unlimited Wi-Fi and $300 to spend on board.

With Sail Plus, guests can choose two perks from the four, and with Sail, the lowest available fare, guests will receive no extras for fantastic value.

“’Sail Your Way’ gives guests the ultimate choice, flexibility and value when booking their holiday,” said Jo Rzymowska, vice president & managing director, UK & Ireland and Asia Celebrity Cruises.

“We’ve listened to guest feedback and decided to give them the power of choice to curate and personalise their perfect holiday. We have also extended this offer to Inside staterooms, previously only available to OceanView and above, to ensure this is truly inclusive.

“We’re particularly proud of our ‘Sail All Included’ package as it reflects the touches of modern luxury that are at the very heart of our brand.

“We’re confident this truly luxurious offering will become a popular selling tool for agents as we know that guests love the convenience of having everything looked after from the moment they step aboard. Plus with $300 onboard spending included, it sets you up to have a holiday packed full of wonderful experiences!”

The new package system launches on 19 November, and when booking between then and 3 March, all additional guest (3,4 and 5), will receive a 50 percent saving on the cruise fare.