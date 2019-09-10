Celebrity Cruises‘ new Edge Class ship Celebrity Apex is set to launch next year, and on board she will boast a stunning and serene spa and wellness centre.

To help promote the stylish spa, Celebrity Cruises has teamed up with Spabreaks.com to launch the ultimate oceanic spa experience, ‘Wellness on the Waves’.

When booking their cruise through Spabreaks.com, Celebrity passengers will be given a tailored spa and wellness experience, along with the added benefit of being on a cruises ship, sailing around the world and experiencing new destinations and cultures.

The offer includes 20 percent off spa treatments, and for Celebrity Apex‘s four-night preview sailing prices start from just £1,225 per person for an Aqua Class stateroom. The preview sailing will depart from Southampton and visit Bruges and Amsterdam.

For £1,429 per person, guests can also enjoy $100 towards a spa treatment, gratuities and alcoholic drinks, such as a glass of fizz (or two) in between treatments.

The Aqua Class staterooms are handily positioned close to the ship’s spa and wellbeing facilities, which include a high-spec gym – offering wellness and exercise classes – and a running track.

Guests will also be looked after by a personal spa concierge, and enjoy unlimited access to the SEA Thermal Suite, complimentary for those booking through Spabreaks.com.

The marble-clad SEA Thermal Suite was designed by Kelly Hoppen MBE, and features floor-to-ceiling windows and a Float Room to relax on floating basket chairs.

There are also heated loungers, an infrared sauna, a crystalarium aromatherapy room, a hamman, salt room, mist aroma steam room and rainfall room.

Guests can put their free $100 towards an Elemis Biotec facial and range of massages, including one using warm crystals.

For more information and to book a Wellness on the Waves spa break on Celebrity Apex, visit Spabreaks.com.