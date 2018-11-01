Celebrity Edge is almost ready to set sail – are you booked on her?

It’s been four years in the making with thousands of engineers, architects, designers including Kelly Hoppen MBC, contractors, shipyard employees, and new-build teams working round the clock to build the game-changing new ship Celebrity Edge. And today, the cruise line officially took delivery of Celebrity Edge, representing a momentous occasion for Celebrity Cruises and the cruise industry.

As part of the historic moment, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s chairman and CEO Richard D. Fain and Celebrity Cruises’ president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo hosted a ceremony on board Celebrity Edge, while docked in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Also in attendance were 1,377 crew members from 72 different countries.

“Today is a very special day for all of us as we have been eagerly anticipating this moment for more than four years,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “There are so many aspects of Celebrity Edge that are more groundbreaking than we could have ever imagines, and it is all a testament to the hard work, creativity and talent of everyone who helped bring this magnificent ship to life.”

On 6 November 2018, Celebrity Edge, will begin her transatlantic voyage to her home port at T25 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her inaugural season will be spent sailing alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruise itineraries, with her Maiden Western Caribbean voyage departing on 9 December 2018, and her Maiden Eastern Caribbean voyage departing on 16 December 2018.

Then, in spring 2019, Celebrity Edge crosses the Atlantic again to offer guests a range of seven to 11-night Mediterranean sailings, visiting cities including Barcelona and Rome.

We can’t wait to sail on this beautiful new ship!

Bookings are now open through your travel agent or at www.celebritycruises.co.uk/edge