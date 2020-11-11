If you haven’t yet booked your dream 2021 cruise holiday, it’s time to book now, as Celebrity Cruises has unveiled an exciting new brand approach giving you more bang for your buck.

The premium cruise line, operated by Royal Caribbean International, will now be all-inclusive, putting an end to confusing promotions and complicated add ons.

Starting Tuesday 17 November, every Celebrity Cruises holiday will include wi-fi, drinks and gratuities, turning a once premium sailing into a luxury holiday experience.

Passengers will now be able to step on board and not worry about what is, and what isn’t included, and leave their wallet tucked away in their cabin.

“Everything we do at Celebrity is driven by the desire to redefine what today’s luxury looks and feels like, with experiences modern travellers want,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

“With the launch of our Edge Series ships, Celebrity Edge and her brand-new sister ship Celebrity Apex, we tapped into a powerful ‘New Luxury’ culture – relevant, relaxed, design-focused and inclusive.

“Today, nothing is more luxurious than when things are extra simple and extra special. We wanted to bring that big wonderful feeling of ‘everything is taken care of’ to life for our guests.”

Peter Giorgi, vice president and chief marketing officer of Celebrity Cruises, added: “After this challenging year, ease and peace of mind have become even more invaluable commodities.

“People want to spend more time being inspired, not getting lost in a myriad of booking options. Our new ‘Always Included’ approach makes the purchase process simple and incredible – one decision and the wonder of a Celebrity cruise awaits.”

Akin to a luxury cruise line, Celebrity will now offer unlimited drinks, which include classic cocktails, wines by the glass, sodas, speciality coffees and teas and juices and bottled water.

There will also be unlimited free wi-fi and daily gratuities.

Going above and beyond to ensure a luxury cruise experience, Celebrity Cruises will also offer an ‘Elevate’ package for $200 per person, which includes unlimited premium drinks and shore excursions.

Another package, ‘Indulge’ comes with everything from the Elevate package, along with unlimited streaming wi-fi and $200 of on-board credit to spend in any way desired.

Guests sailing in Celebrity’s The Retreat area will all revive the Indulge package at no extra charge.

The all-inclusive new offering is available on all new bookings for Celebrity Cruises, exclusive sailings to the Galapagos.