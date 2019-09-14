World of Cruising Magazine

The idea behind the treatment is that around 30 per cent of people, according to the American Sleep Association – don’t get enough shut-eye . And poor sleep patterns, apart from making us hellish to live or work with, can cause or aggravate a range of health conditions, depression, anxiety, obesity and heart disease.

This marked the serious business of “sleep encouraging.” Tucked under several layers of towels, I could feel it starting to work even before my palms felt the touch of crystal.

In the dimmed treatment room, on a specially warmed bed that took me right back to being a kid. Dressed in my Ladybird gown, putting the electric blanket on before bedtime.

The treatment is designed to soothe the body and mind. Using Voya’s Relaxing Body Oil with Himanthalia elongata (no, me neither), which is loaded with antioxidants, and rosemary.

Concentrating first on my face, the masseuse began working her magic. Aided by the soporific but non-musical music they favour in these places. Soon, I actually found myself fighting to stay awake. I am supposed to be a reporter, after all – but I have to say it was a losing battle.

As she drove her fingers into grooves around the long muscles in my arms and legs, using a powerful and rhythmic combination of Hawaiian and Balinese techniques, I was soon drifting in and out of blissful oblivion.

Seemingly in no time, 90 minutes had floated by and I was due back in the real world.

Canyon Ranch SpaClub

But before I left the spa I couldn’t resist a detour to inspect the state-of-the-art infra-red sauna. A beautiful room that looks as cosy and orange as your Nana’s two-bar electric-fire. Although, unlike Nana’s, has proven anti-ageing effects.

This kind of stuff gets oodles of coverage in the extreme-health podcasts we meditating vegans listen to, and the word is, it really works.