World of Cruising Magazine

Celebrity Silhouette first premiered in July 2011 as part of Celebrity Cruises’ Solstice-class, which includes sister cruise ships Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Reflection.

This year, the 2,886-passenger ship underwent a multi-million-pound makeover as part of ‘Celebrity Revolution’ – the cruise line’s $500 million investment project to update nine ships across the fleet and bring them in line with Celebrity Edge and the incoming Celebrity Apex – and has been elevated to new heights of luxury with a sleek and contemporary design, along with a host of new features.

Interiors have been transformed following the makeover with a sophisticated and modern decor – think plush furnishings and an abundance of marble and glass – making Silhouette more akin to a boutique hotel in terms of design, but with all of the facilities one would expect from a larger cruise ship vessel, including bars, restaurants, shopping boutiques, kids’ club, casino and spa.

The latest revamp has also seen popular public spaces notably upgraded, including the Lawn Club – a half-acre of real grass that tops every Solstice-class ship’s stern sun deck area – which now features eight exclusive alcoves for private cabana rentals, an outdoor movie screen and speciality restaurant Lawn Club Grill.

A first for Celebrity Silhouette, Craft Social, Celebrity’s popular gastro-bar concept serving more than 40 craft beers and gourmet comfort food, has also been introduced, while the Sunset Bar – where guests can enjoy sweeping ocean views with their cocktails – has undergone a complete upgrade.

Following the refurbishment, Silhouette now also features an enhanced art gallery, redesigned library, photo gallery and iLounge, where guests can go to check emails, surf the web, take technology classes, or purchase new Apple products.

However, the most marked difference has to be The Retreat, Celebrity Cruises’ unique and luxury concept.

Celebrity’s all-inclusive concept for suite passengers encompasses a private restaurant, exclusive lounge, and a sundeck that rivals any high-end resort, along with other perks such as unlimited wifi, a premium drinks package, butler service, and prepaid gratuities.

Celebrity Silhouette has three exclusive areas for suite guests, including The Retreat Sundeck, The Retreat Lounge and Luminae at the Retreat.

Created with the help of British interior designer Kelly Hoppen MBE, The Retreat Sundeck offers an open-air hideaway, where guests will be able to unwind on plush loungers, sipping cocktails and enjoying refreshing treats.

At The Retreat Lounge (formerly Michael’s Club), Hoppen has designed a welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere, making it the perfect escape for guests to cool down after a day spent on The Retreat Sundeck. Incorporated into the Retreat area, Luminae restaurant becomes Luminae at The Retreat, serving up delicious dishes that change daily.

As part of Celebrity Silhouette’s revamp, the ship now features the new Sunset Suite category. Guests staying here will be able to enjoy a luxuriously spacious, stylishly designed living area with their own private balcony, dedicated butler service, access to The Retreat and concierge class, which gives them priority ship check-in, debarkation and tender service in ports of call, along with onboard destination concierge and reserved theatre seats.

Additionally, all Celebrity Silhouette staterooms and suites have been kitted out with cashmere mattresses and flatscreen TVs.

If you would like to experience the new Celebrity Silhouette for yourself, the ship will be sailing 17 voyages out of Southampton to European destinations including the Baltics, Spain and Portugal in 2021.

Northern Europe voyages will range from a cruise around the spectacular Norwegian fjords to a cultural 14-night Scandinavia and St Petersburg sailing. Then in the winter, she will offer Caribbean voyages sailing out of Fort Lauderdale.

When it comes to Southern Europe, Celebrity Silhouette will be sailing to Spain and Italy on a sun-soaked 14-night voyage, calling at Malaga, Cagliari, Naples, Rome, Florence, Provence and Gibraltar. Another highlight itinerary includes a 12-night cruise to Spain and Portugal, calling at Gibraltar, Cartegena, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Lisbon.

