New York hospitality design firm BG Studio International (which has worked with Celebrity Cruises on multiple projects) were called upon to transform Celebrity Summit’s restaurants, lounges and cafes, including the main dining room, Sunset Bar and Rendezvous Lounge.

Along with a more up-to-date design, cabins now incorporate technological features including USB ports, additional storage space and RFID door-entry technology. Guests can also take advantage of Xcelerate Wi-Fi wherever they are on board – so there’s no excuse for missing an Instagram opportunity. And there’s plenty of Insta-worthy sights on board, such as the renovated casino and wellness-focussed spa design.

Commenting on the transformation, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, said:“Celebrity Summit is better than she’s ever been – with modernised spaces and exciting new experiences, and she’s the first of our ships to feature our partnerships with American Ballet Theatre and chef Daniel Boulud.”

Adding to this, Brian Abel, senior vice president of hotel operations, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of the work our teams have done for Summit’s ship-wide ‘Revolution’ and the months of hard work leading up to this moment.”

Celebrity Equinox is the next ship to be transformed and is scheduled to enter dry-dock in May 2019.

As part of ‘The Celebrity Revolution’, six more ships are due to be modernised by 2023.

To celebrate Celebrity Summit and her new look, the line is offering guests who book an eligible Ocean View stateroom or above by 3 April 2019 (on select Caribbean sailings) a special package which includes: a free classic drinks package for two worth more than £750, up to $500 to spend onboard per stateroom, free gratuities and 50% off the cruise fare for additional guests in the same stateroom.

