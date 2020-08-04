Celestyal Cruises, the boutique cruise line known for sailing around the Greek Islands, has extended its ‘Escape to the Future’ offer.

The offer features savings of up to £450 per person, along with a host of other perks, and has been extended until 30 September 2020.

Travellers will be able to use the extended offers on all sailings in 2021, allowing them to cruise the idyllic Greek Islands and Eastern Med in summer 2021.

Along with £450 off sailings, the offer also reduces fares for third and fourth guests sharing triple and quad staterooms.

Other features include an attractive solo supplement of just 15 per cent and a reduced deposit of £159 per stateroom – meaning booking your next cruise is now even more achievable.

The ‘Escape to the Future’ offer is valid on Celestyal Cruises’ itineraries around the Aegean and Eastern Med, taking in Greece, Turkey, Egypt and Israel. Sailings take place aboard the cruise line’s two cruise ships, Celestyal Olympia and Celestyal Crystal.

Would-be travellers are now able to book a three-night Iconic Aegean cruise (departing between 19 March and 26 November) from just £369 per person.

Also on the offer, a four-night Iconic Aegean cruise priced from £469 and a seven-night Idyllic Aegean cruise, departing between 3 April and 9 October, from just £759 per person.

A seven-night Eclectic Aegean cruise is also available sailing in October and November 2021, with prices from £759 per person.

Going further afield, Celestyal Cruises is also offering a seven-night Three Continents cruise visiting Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt (from £759 per person), and a seven-night Steps of Paul cruise visiting Greece and Turkey, from £979 per person.

Celestyal Cruises offers an all-inclusive package, so guests are able to pack their wallets away after boarding one of the cruise line’s ships.

All cruises include unlimited classic drinks, meals, entertainment, two shore excursions and all charges and gratuities.

Following the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the travel industry, Celestyal Cruises has extended its suspension of sailings until 6 March 2021.