Celestyal Cruises has made the tough decision to suspend all of its cruise operations until 2021.

The boutique cruise line, known for sailing the warms waters of the Greek Islands and eastern Mediterranean, voluntarily made the decision to extend the suspension, following the uncertainty around global travel due to coronavirus (Covid-19).

Celestyal will restart sailing its small fleet of two mid-size ships from 6 March 2021, marking almost a whole year since it first suspended operations in March 2020.

No cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on board either Celestyal Crystal or Celestyal Olympia, and all guests and crew were safely repatriated before international borders began to close.

“As the core of our season runs from spring through the autumn, we were optimistic that we would be able to resume our cruise operations later this summer,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer for Celestyal Cruises.

“However, given the prevailing uncertainty regarding travel restrictions… we made the difficult but prudent decision to postpone resuming cruise operations until the scheduled start of our normal spring season next year.

“By voluntarily pausing operations until our scheduled departures next year, Celestyal will be better positioned to offer more clarity and certainty to our valued partners and guests, as well as peace of mind.”

With a restart date now confirmed, Celestyal is now turning its attention to developing a wanderlust-worthy 2021 and 2022 cruise schedule, while preparing to implement health measures.

“We will now shift our full attention to developing both 2021 and 2022 business where we are seeing encouraging signs of pent-up demand and be well prepared to implement all enhanced health protocols that will ultimately be established by the EU and the countries where we operate,” added Leslie.

“Whilst we appreciate and share in the disappointment our guests will feel about this decision, their wellbeing, as well as that of our loyal crew and the local communities we visit, is always top of mind.”

Those booked onto a Celestyal Cruise this year won’t have to worry, as the cruise line will automatically send the future cruise credit voucher directly to guests or their travel agent.

This is all down to the line’s ‘Escape to the Future’ and ‘Peace of Mind’ policies, which allow newly booked guests (up until 31 August 2020) to change any cruise that sets sail up until 31 December 2021. Credit can be used towards any cruise through 31 December 2022.

Allowing passengers to look forward to their next cruise holiday, Celestyal is running some incredible offers on its 2021/2022 cruises, and travellers can book an all-inclusive Greek of Mediterranean cruise from just £369 per person.