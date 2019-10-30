Anna Perrott agrees. “Most cruise agents will have seen the ships first-hand, and this way you can really pick their brains on what you are looking for in your holiday,’ she says. ‘Don’t forget it’s in their best interests to get you on the right ship so you use them again.”

Smart cruise-swappers could also save themselves some money by booking through an agent. “CLIA cruise agents have access to the latest booking offers from cruise lines, so they will be able to find great-value deals to ensure you make the most of your holiday budget,” explains Andy Harmer.

Speak to friends

It’s always worth asking friends who have travelled on other cruise lines which ones they’d recommend. Speak to people you know who’ve been on several cruises and ask them which lines and ships they think come up to the mark – and which don’t. They’re not trying to sell you anything and they know what sort of person you are, so their ideas are worth listening to.

Check out the F&B