World of Cruising Magazine

A Christmas Cruise is a spectacular way to spend the festive season. Is there anything more magical than sailing around on a grand ocean liner?

Many cruise lines offer sailings on the big day itself, but the month of December sees a host of Christmassy cruises put on. Whether you want to be traditional and visit the Christmas markets in Cologne or be unconventional and enjoy some winter sun in the Caribbean, here is our pick of the six best Christmas cruises for 2019.

Bright lights in Budapest

Make your Christmas even more magical by celebrating it on one of the most beautiful waterways in the world. Visiting the Christmas markets of Budapest, Vienna and Salzburg, plus sailing down the breathtaking Wachau Valley, Tauck is offering a 7-night ‘Holiday Magic: Danube Family River Cruise’ aboard MS Savor, from Regensburg to Budapest. Bring the children, let your hair down and truly get into the Christmas spirit.

7-night Holiday Magic: Danube Family River Cruise on MS Savor, from Regensburg to Budapest, departing on 22 December 2019, from £3,140 including flights (£2,800 for children aged 12 and under), tauck.co.uk