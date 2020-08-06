CLIA, the Cruise Lines International Association, has announced the third voluntary suspension of US cruise operations.

In direct response to the ever-evolving Covid-19 pandemic, the new suspension will see cruises in the US out of operation until at least 31 October 2020.

Working with the US’ CDC (Centres for Disease Control Prevention), CLIA previously has a restart date of 30 September, but has now decided to voluntarily extend that date until 31 October.

“Despite the valuable alignment between CLIA’s previous voluntary suspension to 15 September and the CDC’s current No-Sail Order date of 30 September, we believe it is prudent at this time to voluntarily extend the suspension of US ocean-going cruise operations to 31 October,” said a statement on behalf of CLIA members.

“This is a difficult decision as we recognize the crushing impact that this pandemic has had on our community and every other industry.

“However, we believe this proactive action further demonstrates the cruise industry’s commitment to public health and willingness to voluntarily suspend operations in the interest of public health and safety, as has occurred twice prior.

“CLIA cruise line members will continue to monitor the situation with the understanding that we will revisit a possible further extension on or before 30 September 2020.

“At the same time, should conditions in the US change and it becomes possible to consider short, modified sailings, we would consider an earlier restart.”

Despite the extended suspension, CLIA cruise lines are working hard to inspire travellers to book a cruise for 2021.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, known for its uber-luxury sailings, has extended its ‘Return with Regent’ promotion. The offer gives guests who book before 31 August 2020 perks like $1,000 of on-board credit and just a 10 per cent deposit.

Celestyal Cruises has also extended its reduced fares offer until September, offering guests the opportunity to save up to £450 on a 2021 sailing around the Greek islands and eastern Mediterranean.