Not sure where to book your next cruise? With so much of the world accessible by cruise ship, it can be difficult deciding which is the best destination for you. However, never fear as help is at hand. Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has just revealed the top 10 cruise destinations to visit this year.

The leading industry body surveyed 409 UK travellers who have taken a holiday, both cruise and land-based, in the last three years to understand their perceptions on travel, and the results proved extremely insightful.

The top 10 cruise destinations are:

Canadian Rockies, Canada Singapore, Southeast Asia Kimberley, Western Australia Porto, Portugal Svalbard, Norway Panama Canal, Panama Castro, Chile Tokyo, Japan Cape Town, South Africa Bozcaada, Turkey

The Canadian Rockies, famed for its spectacular medley of landscapes, topped the list, followed closely by multifaceted city Singapore, renowned for being the gateway to Asia.

Despite the ongoing problems in Australia with the country having been hit with devastating bushfires, the beautiful Kimberley Coast still made it onto the list, along with Japan and South Africa’s capitals, Tokyo and Cape Town, respectively.

The study revealed that 64 per cent of respondents have returned to a destination they first visited on a cruise, and 95 per cent considered a cruise holiday to be a great way to sample multiple destinations.

CLIA UK & Ireland director, Andy Harmer, said: “It’s fantastic to see that many travellers see cruise as a great way to explore new destinations. A cruise offers the opportunity for guests to experience the places they may have never previously heard of, and in future return as part of a land-based holiday.

“Following the study, CLIA has compiled a list of our top 10 must-visit destinations for 2020, including both iconic cities and lesser-known locations, all of which can be visited as part of a cruise holiday.”

The study also highlighted that travellers are likely to extend their stay in the embarkation or debarkation port city, with more than 60 per cent of respondents stating they add on pre- or post-cruise stays.

Findings further revealed a positive attitude to cruising among those who have never cruised before, with almost two-thirds of respondents stating they would consider booking one in the future.

Harmer continued: “The results from our consumer research indicate that we can expect to see the number of first-time cruisers increase over the coming years, as more and more people realise the benefits and value a cruise holiday offers. This is largely due to the brilliant work travel agents and cruise lines put in every day to help encourage more travellers to choose cruise.”

Visit cruising.org for more information.