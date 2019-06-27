Cruises are the greatest, fact. But it can be hard to relay that fact to those who haven’t yet had the luxury of enjoying a cruise.

Hoping to change that, Cruise & Maritime Voyages is offering two summer mini-break cruises, perfect for taking just a few days off and dipping your toes in the water that is cruising.

The short breaks will visit the Dutch port of Rotterdam, packed with sights and known for its vibrant cultural scene. An intriguing mix of old and new, the sail will include an optional excursion that combines sightseeing by coach with a harbour cruise, showing off the highlights of one of the world’s largest ports.

Divided into two parts by the River Nieuwe Maas, Rotterdam offers a host of attractions including the Old Harbour and Marine Museum, the Cube Houses, the bustling Markt Hall and the exciting Royal Zoo.

The first mini-break will take place on CMV’s Marco Polo, sailing to Rotterdam from London Tilbury on Monday 12 August and cruising for two nights.

Mini-break prices start at just £99 per person, with the ship returning to Newcastle, with coach transfers available for those heading back to London.

For those looking to set sail at the weekend, CMV’s Astoria will set sail on 30 August from Portsmouth, arriving back in Hull on Sunday 1 September. Fares will be from £199 per person and include full board accommodation, entertainment and use of the ship’s leisure facilities.

Like Marco Polo’s mini cruise, a coach back from Hull to Portsmouth will be available for £40 for passengers.

The perfect affordable getaway, princes are based on two people sharing a teen inner cabin, with afternoon teas and late-nights snack all included, including the Captain’s Cocktail Party, complimentary tea and coffee, daytime activities, guest speakers and port taxes.

To book your summer mini cruise, visit cruiseandmaritime.com.