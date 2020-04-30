Are you looking to spice up your weekly Zoom catch-ups? There’s no reason you have to miss out on your favourite cocktails and stick to a boring glass of wine or G&T now we are in coronavirus lockdown, as highlighted by Silversea Cruises’ pro bartender Alex Ducusin Perez.

“On a world cruise, I love to help our guests discover and celebrate the rich tapestries of our planet through cocktails that represent the best ingredients from each port of call,” he comments.

“From classic tropical concoctions to unexpected libations inspired by destinations and themes as diverse as the Antarctic Peninsula, fine art, ancient cultures or even Brazilian popcorn, there are no limits to the creativity behind each recipe. Even better? We’re sharing our S.A.L.T. craft cocktail recipes with you so you can create them at home.”

During the lockdown, Alex has been keeping busy hosting cocktail-making classes and sharing popular cocktail recipes that are served on the Silversea fleet with loyal cruisers, so that they can make them at home until they’re allowed back on board following the suspension of sailings.

As a gesture to World of Cruising readers, Alex has kindly given us the exclusive recipe to his legendary Supersonic cocktail.

The refreshing and fruity pick-me-up has become one of the luxury cruise line’s signature cocktails, enjoyable at any time of day. The exhilarating beverage was inspired by Concorde flight, which famously travels at twice the speed of sound, and the Caribbean isle of Barbados, to which Concorde was a regular visitor and is home to the world’s oldest rum producer.

The delicious and refreshing tipple will transport you to the beaches of Barbados with its taste of grapefruit, which originates from the Caribbean island. It was nicknamed “the forbidden fruit” when it was discovered in 1750 by the Reverend Griffith Hughes, allegedly because it was seized upon by those searching for the identity of the original tree of good and evil in the Garden of Eden.

The addition of black cherry was inspired by Acerola, a tiny cherry-like fruit also native to the island. Founded in 1703, Mount Gay Black Barrel lays claim to the world’s oldest rum distillery and is full of bold spices that enrich this invigorating cocktail, including caramel, vanilla and tropical fruits.

Cheers to that.

Supersonic Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

1pc pink grapefruit zest

1/2 oz sugar syrup

1 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz Boiron black cherry

1/2 oz Mr Black coffee liqueur

Mount Gay Black Barrel

Fever-Tree ginger ale

Preparation:

gls Sling

ice Cubed

mth Shake/fine strain

gsh Amarena cherry/mint sprig

s/s 1 x straw

Method:

1. Chill a sling glass and out to one side.

2. Prepare the garnishes.

3. Express a pink grapefruit zest into a cocktail shaker.

4. Add the remaining ingredients – except Fentiman’s ginger ale.

5. Add cubed ice & shake for 10 seconds.

6. Open and dip taste.

7. Drain off any excess water from the sling glass.

8. Fine strain and top with Fentiman’s ginger ale.

9. Present and serve.

