It’s all about ‘hygge’ in Denmark. Pronounced ‘hooga’, this Danish concept is all about creating a pleasant, warm atmosphere and is more a way of life than a feeling.

Some of the best ‘hygge’ can be found in the capital, Copenhagen, which is brimming with bars, cafes and restaurants, and a general aura of wellbeing, evidenced by its regular appearance in lists of the best cities to live. Denmark has, in the past, also been rated as the happiest country on earth.

And while some of us may try to replicate the recipe that makes the Danes so happy at home, but the only way to truly experience the feeling is from first-hand experience.