The Greek island of Corfu, the Grand Lady of the Ionian Sea, is known as one of the most scenic of the Greek Islands thanks to its mountainous terrain and greenery.

Corfu Town, the island’s major city, is located on the east coast and guests will find fortresses and the Spianada Square, one of the largest public squares in the Balkans.

Of course, a visit to Corfu wouldn’t be complete without sampling the beaches, which offer countless opportunities to sit back, relax and enjoy the warm glow of wall-to-wall sunshine. Or for those who enjoy a more energetic form of relaxation, there are also water sports offered on many beaches.