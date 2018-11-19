The Greek island of Corfu, the Grand Lady of the Ionian Sea, is known as one of the most scenic of the Greek Islands thanks to its mountainous terrain and greenery.
Corfu Town, the island’s major city, is located on the east coast and guests will find fortresses and the Spianada Square, one of the largest public squares in the Balkans.
Of course, a visit to Corfu wouldn’t be complete without sampling the beaches, which offer countless opportunities to sit back, relax and enjoy the warm glow of wall-to-wall sunshine. Or for those who enjoy a more energetic form of relaxation, there are also water sports offered on many beaches.
GETTING FROM THE SHIP…
Ships dock at New Port, which has a large duty-free shop, and plenty of taxis waiting outside the terminal to take you into the island’s centre. Buses also depart from the port into the capital, although it is possible to walk to the old town – a UNESCO World Heritage site – in approximately 30 minutes.
WHAT WE LOVE…
Old Town: Spianada Square should be one of the first ports of call for anyone who arrives in Corfu and is a key part of why the Old Town was listed as a UNESCO site. There’s plenty to see from the Andivouniótissa (Byzantine) Museum, which is known for its range of artefacts from the 15th to 18th centuries, and the neoclassical Ionian Parliament building. With plenty of bars and restaurants to refuel in, you can spend a happy afternoon in the Old Town.
The Corfu Trail: Get those walking shoes on and tackle the Corfu Trail. Established in 2001, this walking tour from one end of the island to the other, covers a whopping 136 miles. And while that may be a little too far for any day passengers to attempt – a partial attempt is still well worth it to take in the stunning scenery.
Corfu Museum of Asian Art: Located in the central part of the Palace of St Michael & St George, guests will find artefacts ranging from prehistoric bronzes to onyx and ivory. The museum is split into three distinct sections: from delicate Chinese ceramics, Indian jewels and Japanese woodblock painting and the odd exhibit of samurai armour.
TOP 3 PLACES TO EAT…
Old Fortress Restaurant: There’s no better location for a meal on the island of Corfu than the Old Fortress Restaurant which serves up local cuisine while overlooking the Garitsa Bay.
Bacchu: The seafront taverna has been serving tasty, fresh seafood for over 40 years now and is still a firm favourite amongst tourists and locals alike.
Pane & Souvlaki: Looking for a quick – and cheap – bite to eat in the Old Town? This Greek grill offers delicious meats and fresh dips perfect for lunch.
TOP 3 PLACES TO SHOP…
Filarmonikis: Corfu is not known for its shopping, but you will find a pleasant collection of shops on this small street near the city centre.
Food and Fish Market: Pick up some bargains and take in the sights and sounds of this popular market in Corfu.
Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Bahar: Bring back a taste of the region from this popular spice shop in the heart of Corfu – and if nothing else its worth a quick sniff and then leave!
OUR LOCAL TIP…
Make sure you’ve packed the sun cream when you visit Corfu as during the summer it is not unusual to see temperatures in the high 30s. That would be one nasty sunburn!
