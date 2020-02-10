The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed that 66 more people on board Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases on board to 136.

The cruise ship, Diamond Princess, is currently under quarantine in Yokohama, off the coast of Japan.

The quarantine, which started on 5 February, is due to end on 19 February – lasting a total of two weeks.

Among the 66 infected people, 45 are Japanese, four Australian, three Filipino, one is Canadian, one is a British national and one is Ukrainian.

Our global team is working tirelessly to continue supporting #DiamondPrincess guests and crew during this challenging time. As onboard needs continue to evolve, here’s an update on our current priorities. We will continue to provide updates as available: https://t.co/UBg4pIrrYI pic.twitter.com/IBSvpay7lD — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 9, 2020

Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz issued a video statement over the weekend and said that “guests and crew on board Diamond Princess are the focus of our entire global organisation right now” and that the cruise line is working “collaboratively” with the Japanese Ministry of Health “on additional enhancements” as it adapts to “the unique challenges of the situation”.

For guests on board the quarantined ship, Princess Cruises is working on distributing non-coronavirus-related medication to guests, along with arranging telephone access to both Japanese and English-speaking counsellors.

Helping to keep guests entertained, the cruise line is providing printed newspapers in 30 different languages, TV satellite stations and an additional 50+ movies in various languages.

While confined to their cabins, guests have been given access to fitness and exercise videos, allowing them to practise the likes of Thai Chi and yoga.

Around 3,700 passengers and crew were on board the ship when it was quarantined on 3 February, upon arrival in Yokohama, Japan.

To provide some relief, Princess Cruises issued a statement on Twitter revealing it would be refunding the full cruise fare for all guests on board Diamond Princess, including air travel, hotels, ground transportation, pre-paid excursions, gratuities and other items.

Guests will also not experiences any on board charges while quarantined.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the Foreign Office website.