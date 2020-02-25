Cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) outside of mainland China are on the rise, after 283 cases were confirmed in northern Italy, and another case confirmed in Tenerife.

Seven people have died so far from the virus in Italy, with the region of Lombardy having the highest concentration of infections with 212 cases.

Croatia, Switzerland and Austria have also become the latest European countries to report cases of coronavirus. Cases in Iran have also been confirmed.

Following news of the continued spread of the disease, leading UK travel trade association ABTA has updated its travel advice, informing people to read the FCO advice carefully before travelling.

“Cases of covid-19 (coronavirus) have been reported in a number of countries including the UK,” the statement read.

“Recently, 10 small towns in northern Italy have reported cases, which are being managed under isolation measures by the local authorities, and one case has been reported in a hotel in Tenerife.

“The FCO has not issued any travel restrictions outside of mainland China and Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea.

“Although the overall volume of reported cases is very low globally, with the majority in China, it is important that travellers follow the latest public health advice relating to the specific destination they are travelling to.

“UK health authorities are providing detailed advice for specific destinations and locations which is available at gov.uk/guidance/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-information-for-the-public.

“Travellers are advised to read the FCO travel advice for the country they are travelling to, which includes entry requirements and a link through to the National Travel Health Network and Centre (NaTHNaC) TravelHealthPro website that provides specific travel health advice for countries. ABTA also has updated advice and Q&A’s for travellers at abta.com/coronavirus.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation which ABTA will continue to monitor and provide updates as appropriate to its Members and travellers.”

For more information on Covid-19, visit the FCO website.