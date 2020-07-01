There’s no denying it, cruise has been one of the worst-hit industries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlighting the plight of our beloved mode of travel, a documentary going behind the scenes of coronavirus and cruise will air on television later this week.

The documentary, Billion Pound Cruises, will air on ITV on Thursday 2 July, detailing the events that led up to the suspension of all major cruise lines.

According to ITV, the documentary will “explore the role of cruise ships in the spread of the virus, and ask if the well-being of passengers and crew was always put first”.

The documentary will feature cruise-loving passengers like Ian and Morvin Rae, two of the 229 British passengers stranded onboard Holland America Line’s Zaandam back in March.

As fears over the coronavirus and the virus itself, spread, couple were confined to their cabin during a cruise around South America. However, in the documentary they are positive about the industry, revealing they “can’t speak highly enough” of their treatment.

Speaking to The Telegraph back in March, the couple revealed the confinement happened “due to higher than usual incidence of coughs and respiratory problems”.

Personal insights from passengers onboard ships affected during the crisis, along with expert commentary, will also feature in the documentary.

According to ITV, the cruise industry “has skyrocketed to more than £100 billion business in the last few years, with 30 million people taking to the seas in 2019”.

Despite its setbacks, the sector is slowly starting to climb back onto its feet, with Norwegian expedition line Hurtigruten and luxury cruise line SeaDream Yacht Club having restarted select sailing.

Billion Pound Cruises is the most recent in a long string of cruise-related documentaries aired this year on British television.

MSC Bellissima and Regent Seven Seas Explorer have both featured on our TV screens, detailing the fascinating work that goes into running these majestic liners.

Billion Pound Cruises: All At Sea airs on ITV at 9pm on 2 July.

