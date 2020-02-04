According to the latest reports, there have now been more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 425 deaths.

And now, the deadly virus has struck at sea. It has been confirmed that a passenger who sailed on Princess Cruises ship in Asia has been hospitalised with coronavirus.

The passenger, who was from Hong Kong, had sailed on the ship Yokohama on 20 January as part of a longer cruise itinerary. He then left the ship five days later in Hong Kong, where he went to hospital and tested positive for coronavirus on 1 February, Princess Cruises has confirmed.

The ship in question, Diamond Princess, was subsequently placed under quarantine for 24 hours by Japanese health officials after the passenger on a previous voyage tested positive for the virus. While on board, the passenger did not visit the ship’s medical centre to report any symptoms or illness.

The hospital where the patient is been treated has reported that he is in stable condition.

“Princess Cruises confirms that a guest from Hong Kong who travelled for five days on Diamond Princess from Yokohama (Tokyo) on 20 January and disembarked in Hong Kong on 25 January, tested positive for coronavirus on 1 February, six days after leaving the ship,” said a spokesperson at Princess Cruises.

“He was not seen in the ship medical centre for any reported illnesses during the voyage. The guest has been admitted to a local hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.

“Diamond Princess was due to depart Yokohama today (4 February) for an eight-day roundtrip cruise. However, the cruise has been cancelled to help facilitate the health screening and records review process by the local authorities.

“We fully appreciate this decision will be disappointing but the safety, security and wellbeing of our guests, crew and the places we visit are our absolute priority. All guests will receive a full refund and a one hundred per cent future cruise credit.

“We are working with the relevant health authorities to determine the further action required and will provide updates as soon as we have more information.”

At the end of last week, leading cruise industry association CLIA issued a statement saying that all members of the body will deny boarding to anyone who has travelled from or through mainland China within the previous 14 days.

Both MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean have cancelled sailings from Shanghai and repositioned their ships in light of the outbreak.

For the latest coronavirus travel and safety information, visit the FOC website.