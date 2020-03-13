World of Cruising Magazine

Following on from UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus news conference yesterday (12 March 2020), in which he issued a warning to the over-70s to avoid cruise holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic, many cruise lines have reacted to the political advice and have subsequently suspended their sailings.

In light of these suspensions, cruise lines are offering guests already booked on a cruise the chance to rebook later in 2020 and 2021. We have therefore put together the complete list of cruise lines that have issued suspensions and advice they have given to help you rebook your cruise at a later date.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has been hit with two outbreaks of coronavirus onboard its ships this year, the first being Grand Princess and the second Diamond Princess. As such, the cruise line has announced that it is temporarily pausing all ship operations for 60 days. The company has paused global operations of its 18 ships for voyages departing from 12 March to 10 May.

Those currently onboard a cruise that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected through to the end of the itinerary, meaning that onward travel arrangements are not disrupted. Current sailings that are underway and extend beyond 17 March will finish at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.

For those who are impacted, the line is offering guests the opportunity to transfer 100 per cent of the money paid for their cancelled cruise to a future cruise of their choice. Princess is also adding an additional future cruise credit benefit that can be applied to the cruise fare or onboard expenses.

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines

Fred Olsen has paused its ocean cruise operations until 23 May 2020. For the time being, the line’s river ship Brabant is not affected by the pause in operations and will commence its season as planned on 6 April.

In a statement, the line said: “Our priority is to get all existing guests and crew home as safely and comfortably as possible. Any subsequent itineraries will not go ahead once the current cruises have come to an end.”

Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises has temporarily suspended cruise operations until 1 May 2020.

It plans to recommence on 1 May with a three-night Iconic Aegean cruise on Celestyal Olympia. All named and fully-paid guests will be offered the choice of either a future cruise credit valued at 120 per cent of original booking value or a refund of the original amount paid.

Guests will have until the end of December 2021 to use their future cruise credit against any of the line’s itineraries. For anyone who has not used their future cruise credit within the specified period will automatically receive a refund equal to the original amount paid.

The sailings that have been affected include the seven-night ‘Three Continents’ cruise on the 4, 21 and 28 March 2020; the seven-night ‘Eclectic Aegean’ cruise on the 4, 11, 18 and 25 April 2020; and the three- and four-night ‘Iconic Aegean’ sailing, from 16 March until 30 April 2020.

Avalon Waterways/Cosmos

Avalon Waterways is suspending travel through to 30 April.

The line has introduced a new ‘Peace of Mind Plan’ for travelers whose trips are impacted. This allows them to move travel dates without incurring cancellation fees, land or airline penalties. It also is offering a bonus credit of $200 per person for a new reservation, redeemable for any future 2020, 2021 or 2022 vacation.

Travellers who cancel will get a refund but must advise the company by 31 March.

The wider Globus family – including Cosmos Tours – has also announced that it is voluntarily suspending travel, across all destinations, through to the end of April.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages launched its first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, this year, but in light of the coronavirus outbreak, has had to postpone the ship’s inaugural season until 15 July 2020, with the maiden voyage now taking place on 7 August 2020. To give guests a reason to rebook, the cruise line is offering them 200 per cent in future voyage credit, which can be applied to another sailing, rather than a refund. This is double the value of an existing booking.

Guests can also receive up to $500 in on-board credit, if they re-book before 30 June 2020. However, if you are booked on a Virgin cruise and would prefer a 100 per cent refund on a voyage for an impacted sailing, the line will issue one plus offer a 25 per cent future voyage credit on the value paid to use for a future booking.

Disney Cruise Lines

Disney Cruise Line’s four-ship fleet will suspend new departures starting Saturday through the end of March. No information has been given yet on refunds.

Saga

British cruise line Saga has said it would temporarily suspend its cruises for six weeks until 1 May 2020. It will be offering customers a full refund or credit for future sailings. In a statement this morning, the group explained: “The health and safety of customers and colleagues is our number one priority.”

Viking

Viking has suspended all river and ocean sailings in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The measure affects all sailings until 30 April. The line will then resume operations from 1 May.

For those guests whose cruise falls within the window of suspended operations, Viking is offering the choice of a future cruise voucher, valued at 125 per cent of all money paid, or a refund equal to the amount paid. Guests will have 24 months to use their future cruise voucher to make a new booking on any river, ocean or expedition itinerary.

Windstar

Windstar Cruises has announced it will temporarily suspend operations worldwide for cruises embarking 14 March through 30 April 2020. Travellers on cancelled cruises can choose a future cruise credit valued at 125 per cent of all monies paid to Windstar or a refund equal to the amount paid on the Windstar booking. They will have 24 months to book and embark on any available cruise using the credit. Travel agent commissions are also protected.

Costa Cruises

Costa has put on hold the global operations of ships until 3 April.

Costa sailings currently underway will end only to allow guests to disembark and return to their homes. Customers who were looking forward to boarding one of Costa ships will receive a voucher for a full refund.

Scenic

Scenic has announced it will temporarily suspend all river cruise operations until 30 April 2020.

For guests whose river cruise departures are within this period of suspended operations, the cruise line is offering the choice of either a Future Travel Credit valued at 125 per cent of the booking or the option of a refund to the value of the amount paid. Guests choosing a Future Travel Credit will have up to 24 months to travel on a Scenic Group river cruise.

Paul Gauguin

Paul Gauguin has suspended all calls in French Polynesia until 11 April 2020.

Uniworld

Uniworld has announced the suspension of all European itineraries until 23 April. It is offering guests the opportunity to rebook travel dates to any 2020 or 2021 cruise or receive a future cruise credit eligible to be used during the next 24 months. Full details can be found on the Uniworld website.

For the latest advice on coronavirus, visit gov.uk.

This article will be updated.

Our view:

The cruise industry is facing an unprecedented and ever-changing situation and we are committed to keeping you informed with the most up-to-date news as we receive it from the sector. However, we firmly believe that the cruise industry will bounce back. When it does, we’ll be on hand to inspire with destination inspiration and exciting cruise itineraries for the years to come.