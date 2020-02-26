Concern and fears over coronavirus (Covid-19) continue to build as the number of cases outside of mainland China, where the disease originated, rise.

The number of cases in Italy has increased to more than 320, according to latest reports, and so far, seven people have died from the virus. The outbreaks in Italy are heavily concentrated in the region of Lombardy, where 212 infections have been confirmed.

Cases have also been reported for the first time in Austria, Croatia, mainland Spain and Switzerland. Today, Greece also confirmed its first coronavirus case in the northern port city of Thessaloniki – a 38-year-old female who had recently travelled from an area of northern Italy, it has been reported.

This has led to the Department of Health announcing its new precautions, which are likely to affect thousands of people. Anyone who has recently been to a virus hotspot has been strongly urged to self-isolate, even if they do not exhibit any symptoms of the virus.

This has resulted in at least 13 schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland having been either shut down or having certain children sent home. This number could easily rise with whole families becoming quarantined should the virus become a pandemic.

Four patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 13. Based on the World Health Organization’s declaration that this is a public health emergency of international concern, the UK chief medical officers have raised the risk to the UK from low to moderate.

The people for whom the self-isolation instruction applies include those who have arrived in Britain since last Wednesday (19 February) from specific ‘lockdown areas’ in northern Italy (including the Veneto and Lombardy regions).

The same applies to those who have returned within the same timeframe from Iran, badly affected areas of South Korea, or China’s Hubei province.

Those people who have returned from northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini), Vietnam, Cambodia

Laos, Myanmar within this timeframe do not need to follow these precautions, unless they develop symptoms.

As a result of this, many UK travellers are now questioning the safety of visiting Europe for the foreseeable future as coronavirus continues to spread.

Yesterday (25 February), leading UK travel trade association ABTA released an updated travel advice statement, which advised people to read the FCO advice carefully before travelling.

While it highlighted that the FCO has not as yet issued any travel restrictions outside of mainland China and Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea, it still stressed that travellers should “follow the latest public health advice relating to the specific destination they are travelling to”.

“Travellers are advised to read the FCO travel advice for the country they are travelling to, which includes entry requirements and a link through to the National Travel Health Network and Centre (NaTHNaC) TravelHealthPro website that provides specific travel health advice for countries,” said an ABTA spokesperson.

The UK health authorities are also providing detailed advice for specific destinations and locations, informed ABTA, which is available at gov.uk/guidance/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-information-for-the-public.

For more information and updates, visit abta.com/coronavirus.