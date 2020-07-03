At the peak of the coronavirus, the idea of a summer holiday seemed almost impossible, with travel bands and two-week quarantine plans hindering any chance of a beachy escape.
But, things could be looking up, as the government has finally released its list of 59 countries that Britains can now travel to without having to quarantine.
The list was confirmed today (3 July) and includes 59 countries and territories around the world. This means Brits will now have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in these countries, and will not have to quarantine for two weeks upon return to England.
People arriving in England by train, ferry, coach, air or any other transport from these countries won’t have to quarantine, but those who have passed through countries not on the list will have to still complete the two weeks of self-isolation. The same goes for travel to countries not on the list.
The new agreement will come into effect from 10 July, meaning travellers from England might still manage to get a summer holiday in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The rule will also remain in place in Northern Ireland for visitors arriving from outside of the UK and Republic of Ireland.
The restrictions came into place in early June in a bid to stop coronavirus entering the country as the number of cases was falling.
Scotland and Wales have not yet agreed to the travel corridor, meaning it does not apply to those residing in these countries. The rule also remains in place in Northern Ireland.
The places on the list are:
Andorra
Germany
New Zealand
Antigua and Barbuda
Greece
Norway
Aruba
Greenland
Poland
Australia
Grenada
Réunion
Austria
Guadeloupe
San Marino
Bahamas
Hong Kong
Serbia
Barbados
Hungary
Seychelles
Belgium
Iceland
South Korea
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Italy
Spain
Croatia
Jamaica
St Barthélemy
Curaçao
Japan
St Kitts and Nevis
Cyprus
Liechtenstein
St Lucia
Czech Republic
Lithuania
St Pierre and Miquelon
Denmark
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Dominica
Macau
Taiwan
Faroe Islands
Malta
Trinidad and Tobago
Fiji
Mauritius
Turkey
Finland
Monaco
Vatican City
France
Netherlands
Vietnam
French Polynesia
New Caledonia
Time to get planning that socially distanced road trip…