At the peak of the coronavirus, the idea of a summer holiday seemed almost impossible, with travel bands and two-week quarantine plans hindering any chance of a beachy escape.

But, things could be looking up, as the government has finally released its list of 59 countries that Britains can now travel to without having to quarantine.

The list was confirmed today (3 July) and includes 59 countries and territories around the world. This means Brits will now have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in these countries, and will not have to quarantine for two weeks upon return to England.

People arriving in England by train, ferry, coach, air or any other transport from these countries won’t have to quarantine, but those who have passed through countries not on the list will have to still complete the two weeks of self-isolation. The same goes for travel to countries not on the list.

The new agreement will come into effect from 10 July, meaning travellers from England might still manage to get a summer holiday in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The rule will also remain in place in Northern Ireland for visitors arriving from outside of the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The restrictions came into place in early June in a bid to stop coronavirus entering the country as the number of cases was falling.

Scotland and Wales have not yet agreed to the travel corridor, meaning it does not apply to those residing in these countries. The rule also remains in place in Northern Ireland.

The places on the list are:

Andorra

Germany

New Zealand

Antigua and Barbuda

Greece

Norway

Aruba

Greenland

Poland

Australia

Grenada

Réunion

Austria

Guadeloupe

San Marino

Bahamas

Hong Kong

Serbia

Barbados

Hungary

Seychelles

Belgium

Iceland

South Korea

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Italy

Spain

Croatia

Jamaica

St Barthélemy

Curaçao

Japan

St Kitts and Nevis

Cyprus

Liechtenstein

St Lucia

Czech Republic

Lithuania

St Pierre and Miquelon

Denmark

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Dominica

Macau

Taiwan

Faroe Islands

Malta

Trinidad and Tobago

Fiji

Mauritius

Turkey

Finland

Monaco

Vatican City

France

Netherlands

Vietnam

French Polynesia

New Caledonia

Time to get planning that socially distanced road trip…