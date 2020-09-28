Costa Cruises is currently the only Carnival Corporation to have resumed operations, and now the cruise line has revealed it has “reshaped” its itineraries for next year.

The reshape comes so the brand can adhere to strict health and safety protocols, put in place after the Covid-19 pandemic and suspension of global cruise operations.

As part of the reshape, Costa Cruises will extend its operations in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe – introducing its new ship Costa Firenze to the European market.

Costa Firenze is currently being built in the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, near Venice, and will carry 4,200 passengers.

Other big plans for the Italian brand include three ships being deployed in the western Mediterranean. These include Costa Smeralda, which launched last year, Costa Firenze and Costa Pacifica. The three ships will operate seven-day sailings around Italy, France and Spain.

The cruise line will also operate three ships in the eastern Mediterranean, offering guests one week itineraries in Greece, Croatia and Malta.

Costa Deliziosa will sail the Greek Islands, Costa Luminosa will sail Greece and Croatia and Costa Magica will operate in Greece and Malta.

Finally, Costa Cruises will also sail in Northern Europe, with its flagship Costa Diadema, along with Costa Fortuna, sailing one-week itineraries in the Baltics and Norwegian Fjords.

Other ships deployed in the area include Costa Fascinosa (North Cape and Baltics) and Costa Favolosa (Iceland, Norwegian Fjords). Costa Favolosa will also operate a two-week sailing in the UK and Ireland.

Costa Diadema will also sail two-week cruises in Israel and Turkey, while Costa Favolosa will operate 10-day cruises to Morocco in autumn.

“Costa is working with national and local authorities in the countries on its itineraries to offer guests a safe and enjoyable vacation experience, through implementation of the Costa safety protocol in all the destinations included in the new programme for 2021,” said a spokesperson for the brand.

Cruises with Costa not included in the new schedule, which runs from March to November 2021, will be cancelled.