WHAT WE LOVE…

Scuba Diving: The Cozumel reef system is part of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System, which is the second largest in the world. Therefore, it’s no surprise that scuba diving is high on the list of things to do for many visitors. One of the most popular areas is Arrecifes de Cozumel National Park, which encompasses the southern tip of the island.

Discover Mexico: The place to be for those who want to know all things Mexico. This museum has a host of artefacts and presentations to tell the story of the history and culture of the country. Guests can learn about Mexico’s ancient civilisations and learn more about the Spanish colonial era. It’s a fantastic educational day out and you’ll leave with a deeper appreciation for Mexican culture.

Punta Sur Eco Park: The largest ecological reserve in Cozumel where it is possible to see birds, wild flora and crocodiles in their natural habitat – one for the nature-lovers then. Punta Sur also has some Mayan ruins to see for all the history buffs out there, as well as majestic views of the bay below from the top of the park’s lighthouse. It’s a triple threat!