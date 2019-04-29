France is not exactly short of incredible rivers to explore. Maybe you’ve already experienced the Seine, which winds its way through Burgundy and offers an opportunity to spend time in Paris, the City of Lights. Maybe you’ve also tried the Loire, the longest river in France, flowing for more than 600 miles through some splendid cities including Nantes and Orléans.

But have you experienced the romance of the Rhône? Despite being one of the most beautiful rivers in all of France, it’s unknown to many British cruise passengers. But now, thanks to CroisiEurope, you can discover its charms for yourself by winning this fabulous river cruise for two down the Rhône, worth £3,600.

River Cruising with French Flair

CroisiEurope is one of the world’s leading river-cruise operators, with a fleet of more than 55 ships sailing to destinations around the globe. It specialises in Europe, sailing pretty much every river you can think of, from the Seine to the Po and the Garonne.

But if you prefer your river cruises a little more exotic, you’ll be interested to hear that CroisiEurope also operates on the Mekong in southeast Asia, Lake Kariba in Africa, the Volga in Russia and coming soon, a great cruise on the Saint Lawrence river in Canada. And that means there’s plenty of choice, no matter where you want to go in the world.

One of the joys of cruising with CroisiEurope is the authentic experience you get from travelling with a European operator. The staff are knowledgeable about the areas you’re sailing to and there’s a diverse mix of passengers aboard, all of whom are passionate about cruising and happy to chat across the language barrier.

There are always lots of nationalities on board European river cruises, so English is the common language, which means it’s easy to chat to your fellow cruisers. CroisiEurope also sit people together who speak the same language which means the conversation will flow easily.

Enter this fabulous competition and you could be sailing on MS Rhone Princess – CroisiEurope’s dedicated river ship – where the spacious, tastefully decorated cabins enjoy gorgeous views of the passing scenery, and the fun-filled lounge area always offers a Cocktail of the Day, together with a resident pianist/DJ who fills the dance floor with classic pop hits.

Meals are served in the large main dining room, and always come with four courses inspired by the region you’re sailing through, as well as those French classics that never go out of fashion.

When the sun shines – as it usually does on the Rhône –head upstairs to the Sun Deck to catch a few rays, read a good book or even take part in a morning fitness class.

Sailing the Rhône

Roaming the Rhône on this 7-night cruise allows you to experience once of Europe’s great waterways. The voyage takes you right into the heart of Provence, an area of supreme natural beauty where you can expect to see rolling vineyards, olive groves and, of course, those famous lavender fields.

You’ll begin in Lyon, the gastronomic capital of France. Here, from more than 1,500 eateries across the city, CroisiEurope has chosen Paul Bocuse’s Les Halles de Lyon – regarded as one of the finest restaurants in the world – for you to enjoy a fine dining experience to remember.

Sailing on down the Rhône, you’ll soon arrive in Avignon, site of the 14th century Palace of the Popes, one of the world’s great examples of Gothic architecture.

Then comes Arles, a pretty Provençal city with a penchant for the colour red. Why? Because of the locals’ love of bullfighting – and should you take a trip to the Arles Amphitheatre, which dates back to 90AD, you may well see a famous matador in action.

But this cruise isn’t only a cultural journey, it’s a culinary odyssey, too – and the next stops will give your taste buds a treat at the little-known communes of Tain-l’Hermitage and Collonges-au-Mont-d’Or. Here you can try some truly superb chocolate before visiting another of Paul Bocuse’s famous establishments, Abbaye de Collonges (bocuse.fr/en).

Chef Bocuse sadly passed away in 2018, but his legacy lives on through his fantastic restaurants, which any self-respecting foodie needs to try at least once. Dining here will no doubt leave a pleasant aftertaste as you cruise back to Lyon and finish the trip.

For further information and reservations, call CroisiEurope on 020 8328 1281 or visit the website.

