More and more people are discovering the delights of the Douro river (not to mention the Port), so it’s great news that Europe’s largest river cruise operator CroisiEurope is launching a new ship on the River of Gold next year.

The MS Amalia Rodrigues is the sixth ship to join CroisiEurope’s fleet on the Douro and its third premium rated ship. The three-deck ship measures 80 metres long and can accommodate 132 passengers in 66 double-occupancy cabins, including four suites. There is also a cabin for guests with reduced mobility.

All cabins are air conditioned and equipped with twin/double bed, private bathroom, wardrobe, flat screen TV, hairdryer and safe. The 58 cabins on the middle and upper decks have French balconies with large windows to make the most of the scenery.

There is also a spacious lounge, panoramic restaurant, a shop, and large sun deck with loungers and a swimming pool.

Furnished and decorated in Strasbourg, the decor has a contemporary feel, featuring colours and shapes of the Mediterranean along with plenty of natural lighting and open spaces, designer furniture and stylish decor.

The ship will cruise from April to October, operating six-and-eight day itineraries through the Douro Valley, one of the oldest demarcated wine regions in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2001.

All inclusive prices start from £791 per person for a six-day cruise round trip from Porto, including onboard accommodation with all meals and drinks as well as entertainment and a gala evening.

The ship will be inaugurated in Porto on 20 March 2019 in the presence of CroisiEurope’s owners, the Schmitter family.