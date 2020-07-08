Good news for river cruise lovers still looking to get away this summer, as CroisiEurope has announced its restart dates for 2020 European river cruises.

The boutique river cruise line will kick off its post-Covid-19 sailings in France, launching back on the River Seine from 13 July 2020.

The same week on 16 July, the line will resume activities on the Rhône and the Burgundy Canal, while Rhine river cruises will restart on 20 July.

Sun-soaked sailings in the French island of Corsica will be able to happen from 26 July, while cruises on the Loire will return on 31 July. The last French sailing to resume will be the Gironde from 26 August 2020.

Elsewhere in Europe, CroisiEurope will restart sailings on the majestic Blue Danube from 31 July, returning to the Elbe on 3 August. With British travellers still required to quarantine upon arrival and departure in Portugal, cruises will restart on the Douro a little later on 7 August 2020.

Croatia sailings will resume on 13 August 2020 and more European destinations will be added progressively throughout the season.

On board, CroisiEurope is confident it will be able to deliver “top-quality service in a truly relaxing, safe-and-sound setting”.

Before boarding, passengers will each have to fill in a health questionnaire to ensure they are not sick and have not been into contact with anyone infected with coronavirus.

On board, there will be disinfection of luggage and temperature checks for each passenger, with masks and sanitiser gel on hand to use.

Social distancing must be adhered to and meals will take place in two seatings with table service and assigned seating.

Cabins and common rooms will be regularly deep cleaned and disinfected and specific measures according to each location and site will be implemented on excursions.

All crew on board are also monitored for symptoms and have been trained in the new health and safety measures.

“Our top priorities remain the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew members, as well as the smooth performance of our cruises during this unprecedented time,” said a spokesperson for CroisiEurope.

“We have focused rigorously on every detail to provide safe vacations and give peace of mind to our passengers.

“Strict health protocols backed up by a partnership with Bureau Veritas are in effect on all our ships.

“Our intimately sized ships honour the fragility of nature and the environments we cross through, while our crews provide top-quality service in a truly relaxing, safe and sound setting.

“CroisiEurope’s commitment to the safety of our passengers and the professionalism and responsibility of our crew members guarantee the relaunch of our cruises under optimal conditions for everyone.”

Helping passengers feel at ease, the cruise line has even released a video detailing the new health and safety protocols.