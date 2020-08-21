Floating Festivals, the cruise charter company which had partnered with Jane McDonald for her Sail Away sailing this September aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, has entered administration.

The news comes a week after the cruise starlet posted the devastating news on her website that Floating Festivals had cancelled her special sailing, which had originally been postponed until September next year, due to the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m so sorry and upset about today’s awful announcement, which is that Floating Festivals have had to cancel all their Cruises, including Sailaway With Jane McDonald. I’m devastated this has happened as I know you were all looking forward to it as much as I was. I know this is especially sad and frustrating because this year’s Cruise had already been postponed because of Covid-19.

“Unfortunately it’s completely out of our control. You can find details in the statement which Floating Festivals released earlier today. This is as much information as they are able to give out just now and I’m sure more will follow when they are able to.”

Please visit my website for an official announcement about my Sailaway with Jane McDonald Cruise… https://t.co/WGtoBPblb7 pic.twitter.com/mxuS4VZe2n — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) August 14, 2020

Floating Festivals operated a number of charter sailings with Royal Caribbean, but had recently confirmed that it had been unable to reach an agreement with the cruise line over the proposed rescheduling of three events to 2021.

Richard Williamson and Christopher Brindle of Campbell Crossley & Davis have been appointed as joint administrators.

On the Floating Festivals website, a statement reads: “On 20 August 2020 Floating Festivals Limited (‘the Company’) was placed into administration.

“Unfortunately, the company was not Abta bonded. Customers who have paid for cruises by credit or debit card should contact their card provider in the first instance to enquire as to their eligibility for a refund.”

Along with Sail Away with Jane McDonald, the company’s other scheduled event this year included Stages and Throwback.

The company said the sailings were rescheduled to autumn 2021, but claimed that the actions of Royal Caribbean meant that they could no longer continue with the cruises next year.

In a statement posted before the company entered administration, it said: “The actions of Royal Caribbean mean that we can no longer continue with Floating Festivals in 2021.

“We have had two fantastic years delivering some amazing charter cruises. We will be in touch over the coming days to advise customers of the next steps to claim their refund.”

Visit floatingfestivals.co.uk for more information.