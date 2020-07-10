Yesterday (8 July), the UK government issues travel advise advising British nationals not to travel on cruise ships.

The news came just a week after the Foreign Office released a list of 59 countries that were now deemed safe to travel to, repealing the government’s advice against non-essential travel.

Posted on the official UK government yesterday (8 July), the FCO advice stated: “The Foreign & Commonwealth Office advises against cruise ship travel at this time. This is due to the ongoing pandemic and is based on medical advice from Public Health England.

“The government will continue to review its cruise ship travel advice based on the latest medical advice.

“If you have future cruise travel plans, you should speak to your travel operator, or the travel company you booked with, for further advice.

“The Foreign & Commonwealth Office continues to support the Department for Transport’s work with industry for the resumption of international cruise travel.”

Having begun preparing for the resumption of cruise lines and a return to cruising, the cruise industry is responding to the latest news, including CLIA (the Cruise Lines International Association).

“We have noted the advisory issued today. The health and safety of guests and crew is an absolute priority for our member lines,” said a CLIA spokesperson.

“Since the voluntary suspension of operations, we have been working collaboratively with the Government on the road map to resumption involving a ‘door to door’ strategy – from the time of booking through to the passengers’ return home – with enhanced health protocols.

“We look forward to completing this planning exercise with the Government and for the advice to be updated.”

While cruising is currently off the list, the government released a list of countries and territories last week which are now deemed okay to travel to. When visiting countries on the list Brits will not have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival and return to the UK.

Countries on the list include Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Australia and many island nations in the Caribbean.

For the latest government travel advice, head to the FCO website.