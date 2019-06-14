Cruise Advice

Money

You’ll need plenty of local currency to buy handmade souvenirs from locals, so take advantage of the cash machines when you’re passing through major cities.

Visas

In China, cruise passengers can travel on the ship’s visa but if you’re planning any independent travel – even just to or from the airport – you will need a visa of your own. This costs £151 and must be issued before you leave home (see bio.visaforchina.org). Your cruise line should include visa information in the cruise documentation.

Local customs

In Singapore there are heavy fines for spitting gum, eating on the subway, dropping litter, jaywalking and not flushing a public lavatory, so be on your best behaviour. Wherever you travel, show respect when entering temples. The general dress code is for knees and shoulders to be covered (you won’t get into Cambodia’s Royal Palace if you don’t comply).

What to bring back

Golden pearls from Myanmar

Designer goods from Hong Kong

Kimonos from Japan

Climate

It will be hot, with average daily temperatures around 30C, but high humidity is more likely to be a problem. Wear cotton or linen and always carry plenty of water wherever you go.

When to go

In general, the warmest month is May and the coolest is January. Expect steady rainfall throughout the year but December is the wettest month and June the driest.

Off the beaten track

If travelling into rural villages, consider taking simple gifts. Paper and pencils for children are always an excellent choice.