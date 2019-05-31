World of Cruising Magazine

Would you like to fly, Superman-style, 100ft above a private island in the Caribbean? Book with Norwegian Cruise Line and you can do just that at Harvest Caye, their own little piece of paradise off the coast of Belize.

Launching yourself from the island’s pristine white lighthouse, you’ll soar over the port area, enjoying a bird’s-eye view over the Manatee Lagoon and the turquoise coral reefs to the majestic Maya mountains beyond.

NCL created Harvest Caye for the ultimate shore experience, and this 1,300ft ziplining adventure is one you’ll never forget. And as if that weren’t enough, you can also zip across the island’s elevated suspension bridge and race side-by-side on a double beach run, reaching speeds of 40mph!

The experience is part of NCL’s popular seven-day Western Caribbean tour, which takes in some of the most beautiful locations imaginable, with stunning beaches, tropical rainforests, historic landmarks and glorious wildlife. So what are you waiting for?