We have put together the complete list of cruise lines that have extended their pause in operations due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic and the dates of when they plan to resume sailings, along with information regarding bookings, cancellations and refunds.

(Please note: due to the changing nature of the situation, the information listed below is subject to change. We will endeavour to update this page as soon as new information comes in).

AmaWaterways

Proposed resume date: 1 July

For suspended cruises, guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) in the amount of 115 per cent of the clients’ AmaWaterways purchased services and the travel agents commission is fully protected.

A-Rosa

Proposed resume date: 24 April

Guests have until 30 June to rebook.

The river cruise line has suspended all sailings on the Danube, Rhine, Rhône, Seine and Douro. A spokesperson for A-Rosa said: “We are currently liaising with all our tour operator and travel agency partners and are offering free rebooking to a later date in either the 2020 or 2021 season and guests will receive an additional onboard credit of up to €150 per person. They will also receive a special discount of 30 per cent off a future A-Rosa cruise for use in the next three years.”

Guests have until 30 June 2020 to choose a new date for their trip. If they have not rebooked by the end of 2021, they will receive a refund of the amount originally paid to A-Rosa, payable at the end of 2021.

American Queen Steamboat Company

Proposed resume date: 16 May

The cruise line’s Mississippi river cruises are suspended through to 15 May. Those guests who have been affected are being offered a future cruise credit for 125 per cent of the cruise fare or they can seek a full refund.

Aurora Expeditions

Proposed resume date: awaiting update

Due to the situation changing day by day, the Australian expedition cruise line has said that it is unable to advise travellers regarding voyages from November 2020 onwards (Antarctica 20/21 season). A spokesperson has said it will be updating any passengers travelling during the Antarctic season as soon as they have more clarity.

Avalon Waterways

Proposed resume date: 30 June

Avalon Waterways, along with sister companies Globus and Cosmos, has suspended travel until the end of June. This suspension goes across all destinations and travellers affected by it will be able to reschedule their holiday in 2020, 2021 or 2022, to any destination, on any brand, without incurring cancellation fees. Avalon river cruise customers will also be offered a credit of up to £150 per person when they reschedule.

Azamara

Proposed resume date: awaiting update

No date to resume sailings has yet been agreed by Azamara. Guests and agents are advised to call Azamara’s customer service representatives regarding all existing bookings, cancellations and future enquiries on 0344 493 4016.

Carnival Cruise Line

Proposed resume date: 27 June

Carnival Cruise Line has extended its pause in operations until at least 27 June. All North American itineraries through 26 June have therefore been cancelled, resuming again on 27 June 2020.

The following sailings have been cancelled:

All ships sailings through to and including 26 June

All San Francisco sailings through 2020

All Carnival Sunrise sailings through and including 19 October

All Carnival Legend sailings through and including 30 October

All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including 1 November

Passengers booked on cancelled departures are being given the option of receiving full refunds or a 100 per cent cruise credit and $600 onboard credit per cabin for cruises of six or more days duration or 100 per cent cruise credit and $300 onboard credit for cruises of five days or less.

Celebrity Cruises

Proposed resume date: 12 June

Celebrity Cruises, which is part of the Royal Caribbean group, will not resume sailings until 12 June. All cruises up until 11 June have been cancelled. Alaska sailings will not resume until 2 July.

Celestyal Cruises

Proposed resume date: 29 June

The Greek cruise line has further extended its suspension of sailings until 29 June. Celestyal Cruises is offering a Future Cruise Credit valued at 120 per cent of the original booking value. Guests will have until the end of December 2021 to redeem their Future Cruise Credit against any of Celestyal Cruises’ itineraries in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Guests that have not used their Future Cruise Credit within the specified period will automatically receive a refund equal to the original amount paid to Celestyal upon expiration of the Future Cruise Credit Voucher in December 2021.

The line has also extended its Peace of Mind policy for sailings departing until 31 December 2020. Guests can change their sail date up to seven days before departure for sailings embarking between 29 June and 31 August 2020. For departures between 1 September and 31 December 2020, guests will be able to change their plans up to 30 days before sailing date, having until 31 December 2022 to reschedule.

Costa Cruises

Proposed resume date: 30 May

Costa Cruises has announced the further suspension of its cruises until 30 May 2020. The cruise line is currently taking steps to inform both travel agents and guests affected by the changes. Those affected will be guaranteed a reprotection in accordance with the applicable legislation.

CroisiEurope

Proposed resume date: 16 May

CroisiEurope river and coastal cruises in Europe will recommence on 16 May. Meanwhile, the line’s cruise safaris in Southern Africa are due to restart on 1 June, Mekong cruises on 20 April, Egypt cruises on 3 May and Russia cruises on 30 May. Passengers impacted will receive full credit and be able to apply this credit to a cruise at a future date and, in addition, receive a voucher for £150 per person for a future cruise (booked on an individual basis).

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Proposed resume date: 24 May

All existing booked passengers affected by CMV’s latest cancelled sailings will be offered a future cruise credit of 125 per cent of the value of their cruise. This credit can be used against the best deal of the day including the current 2021 Buy One Get One Free offers. The future cruise credit can be used to purchase any published cruises featured in CMV’s 2020 & 2021 cruise programmes and also for 2022, when the programme is released later this year and must be booked by 31 December 2020. For passengers not wishing to transfer their booking at this stage to a future cruise or for those passengers who prefer a refund, their request will be processed in accordance with updated ABTA guidance.

Crystal Cruises

Proposed resume date: 4 June (river), 7 June (yacht and ocean)

The proposed restart date for Crystal’s river cruises has been set on 4 June, while for yacht and ocean cruises it’s the 7 June. Affected guests will be offered a full refund or future cruise credit. The line has also had to postpone the launch of its luxury expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, due to the temporary closure of the MV Werften shipyards. All scheduled itineraries through 31 October 2020 have been delayed and the ship’s maiden voyage will now be the Tasmania & Fjords of New Zealand 14-night cruise embarking on 14 November 2020. Visit crystalcruises.co.uk for more information.

Cunard

Proposed resume date: 16 May

Like P&O Cruises, Carnival Corporation-owned Cunard has also paused all sailings up to and including 15 May 2020. Cunard guests who were due to sail between 11 April and 15 May will automatically receive a 125 per cent Future Cruise Credit. This can be redeemed against any new booking, on any voyage sailing before the end of March 2022, providing the booking is made by the end of December 2021.

Disney Cruise Line

Proposed resume date: 18 May

Disney Cruise Line is suspending all new departures through 17 May 2020. Disney Magic sailings have been suspended through 7 June 2020 and sailings to and from Vancouver until the end of June.

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines

Proposed resume date: 23 May

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ ocean fleet has taken up temporary residence in Scotland’s Firth of Forth, just outside the Port of Rosyth, during the company’s pause in cruise operations, which is running until 23 May 2020. Fred Olsen’s Balmoral, Boudicca, Braemar and Black Watch ships are all now based temporarily in the Firth of Forth.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Proposed resume date:9 May (Europa); 13 May (Europa 2); 18 May (Hanseatic Inspiration); 23 May (Bremen); 30 May (Hanseatic Nature)

All of the German cruise line’s voyages have been suspended and will resume sailings at different dates in May. For more information, visit hl-cruises.com.

Holland America Line

Proposed resume date: 1 July

All sailings, which include Alaska, Canada/New England and Europe cruises, up to 30 June 2020 have been cancelled. In Alaska, Holland America Line is cancelling all Alaska sailings for summer 2020 on Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam. In addition, all Land+Sea Journeys, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon, have been cancelled.

Hurtigruten

Proposed resume date: 12 May

The expedition cruise line has extended its temporary suspension of sailings worldwide until 12 May due to continued local and global travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Hurtigruten’s Alaska expedition cruise season has also been postponed until July due to new travel restrictions from Canadian authorities. MS Roald Amundsen Alaska departures on 17 May, 31 May, 12 June, 24 June and 1 July will subsequently be cancelled.

Guests who have their voyages cancelled because of the temporary suspension of operations have been offered a Hurtigruten Future Cruise Voucher in the amount of 125 per cent of amounts paid (including fees). Guests will also rever a 10 per cent discount on any future Hurtigruten cruise – Expedition or Norwegian Coast – from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021. Guests booked on voyages through 30 September 2020 are offered rebooking, without any rebooking fee and a future discount of 10 per cent, to any future Hurtigruten cruise – Expedition or Norwegian Coastal – for departures between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2021.

Marella Cruises

Proposed resume date: 1 June

Marella Cruise holidays travelling up to and including 31 May will no longer operate, its parent company Tui announced last week (8 April). The travel and tourism company has said that it “will keep a close eye” on its programme and “continue to amend and adapt timings” in line with Foreign Office (FCO) guidance on overseas travel.

“Customers who have a booking impacted by these changes will be able to amend their holiday to any other TUI package holiday on sale for free via manage my booking on our website. Customers who booked in retail should wait for us to contact them to discuss their options,” said a Tui spokesperson.

MSC Cruises

Proposed resume date: 30 May

The company previously announced the temporary halting of all its ships globally through to 30 April, but this has since been extended to 29 May. MSC Cruises is offering guests affected by the measure a future cruise credit of 125 per cent to be used on a future cruise of their choice at any point through to the end of 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Proposed resume date: 10 May

The parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises will not run any sailings until at least 10 May. The company had originally suspended sailings until 12 April. Passengers booked to sail between 13 March and 10 May on any of the group’s 28 ships are being asked to contact their travel agent or the individual cruise line for more information.

P&O Cruises

Proposed resume date: 16 May

P&O Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation, was one of the first cruise lines to extended pause in operations for all sailings up to and including 15 May 2020, due to the ongoing impact of coronavirus (covid-19) on the cruise industry. The cruise line had previously announced a one-month pause in operations (until 11 April), but extended this in light of further government announcements. All P&O Cruises guests with a holiday booked up to and including15 May this year will automatically receive a future cruise credit of 125 per cent. This has also meant that the launch of the cruise line’s new ship, Iona, has been postponed.

Paul Gauguin

Proposed resume date: 7 May

The entire fleet has stopped operations until 7 May 2020. Guests affected will be contacted and offered a Future Cruise Credit, valid over a period of 24 months. Visit pgcruises.com/travel-advisory for more information.

Ponant

Proposed resume date: 15 May

The French cruise line has suspended sailings across its fleet until 15 May. Visit uk.ponant.com for more information.

Princess Cruises

Proposed resume date: 1 July

The cruise line, which has 17 ships in its fleet, is paring back its presence in Alaska this summer and delaying the launch of new ship Enchanted Princess. All Princess Alaska Gulf cruises and cruise tours have subsequently been cancelled. Princess Cruises is offering two cancellation options. Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages, who have paid in full, will receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 per cent of the cruise fare paid and as an added incentive, an additional 25 per cent FCC.

Guests must use their credits on a cruise that sails on or before 1 May 2022. No action is required for guests to receive this offer and they will be notified by email once the credits have been issued. Alternatively, guests can receive a full refund on their booking through Princess’ online form. Requests must be received by 31 May 2020, or they will receive the Future Cruise Credit option. Guests who have not yet paid in full will receive a full refund.

Riviera Travel

Proposed resume date: awaiting update

Riviera Travel is encouraging rebookings and future credits for all suspended holidays as well as introducing a new flexible booking policy for customers who wish to change their departure date. Additionally, the company has an early bird offer – a discount of £200 per person which is available until 30 April 2020. The company is also offering reduced balance due dates to give greater flexibility and certainty.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Proposed resume date: 12 June

The company, which owns cruise brands Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea, announced today that it would once again be extending its pause of operations until 12 June. All cruises across the portfolio up until 11 June have been cancelled. This marks the third time the cruise line has extended its resume date, the original date proposed being 11 April, before that date was put back until 12 May on 24 March.

Saga

Proposed resume date: 1 June

The cruise line has extended the suspension of its cruise and travel operations until 1 June 2020. Saga is in the process of contacting the guests who were due to travel to explain the options available to them.

Scenic Group

Proposed resume date: 1 July

The Scenic Group (including Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises) has suspended operations for land tours, river and ocean cruises up to 30 June 2020, an additional two months from the original planned date.

Seabourn

Proposed restart date: 1 July

Seabourn has extended its suspension of sailings until 30 June 2020. Seabourn guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125 per cent refund in the form of a future cruise credit, which must be booked by 30 December 2020 but can be applied toward any future cruise to 31 December 2021. Guests who do not opt to choose the 125 per cent future cruise credit will be given a 100 per cent refund. Guests and their travel advisors will be sent details on how to manage cancellations and desired compensation online.

Silversea

Proposed resume date: 13 May (Silver Wind); 14 May (Silver Shadow); 16 May (Silver Galapagos); 17 May (Silver Spirit); 19 May (Silver Cloud); 25 May (Silver Whisper); 28 May (Silver Muse); 7 June (Silver Explorer)

Booked guests on cancelled voyages will receive a 125 per cent cruise fare refund in the form of a Future Cruise Credit, which can be applied toward any future cruise and it’s valid two years from issuance. For guests who do not opt to choose the 125 per cent Future Cruise Credit, a 100 per cent refund of the fare paid will be reimbursed to the original form of payment within 90 days of guests’ request. Special conditions apply to certain voyages. For more information, visit silversea.com/information-on-itinerary-changes.html.

Tui River Cruises

Proposed launch date: 26 November

Tui River Cruises, due to launch last month, will now commence on the 26 November.

Uniworld

Proposed resume date: 23 April

Guests affected can rebook travel dates to any 2020 or 2021 cruise or receive a future cruise credit eligible to be used during the next 24 months. For bookings after 23 April, guests can now cancel up to 14 days prior to their cruise and rebook on any 2020 or 2021 cruise without penalty or have the option to rebook with The Travel Corporation sister brands – from Trafalgar to Insight Vacations – for 2020 to 2021.

Viking

Proposed resume date: 1 July

Viking, which was the first cruise line to temporarily suspend operations of its river and ocean cruises, has extended its suspension of operations through 30 June 2020.

Victory Cruise Lines

Proposed resume date: 16 May

Victory Cruise Lines, operated by American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC), has suspended operations through to 15 May. This affects Great Lakes, Canada & New England, and Alaska & Pacific Coast cruises. Passengers affected are being offered a future cruise credit worth 125 per cent of the cruise fare or a full refund.

Virgin Voyages

Proposed resume date: 15 July

The Richard Branson-owned cruise line launched its first, Scarlet Lady, in February. Her showcase tour in the US and maiden voyage were postponed, with the inaugural season now due to start 15 July on and the maiden voyage on 7 August. Affected guests will receive a 200 per cent future voyage credit, and will also receive up to $500 in onboard credit if they rebook before 30 June. Guests will also be able to get a 100 per cent refund of the voyage fare for an impacted sailing, plus a 25 per cent future voyage credit.

Windstar

Proposed resume date: 22 May

Windstar cruises will begin operating again according to schedule on or after 22 May 2020. Due to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on Italy where Windstar’s ship Star Breeze is currently under renovation, all West Coast and Alaska cruises scheduled in 2020 have also been cancelled. Star Breeze will spend summer 2020 sailing in the Mediterranean before heading to Australia in the fall.

Guests booked on cruises cancelled by Windstar will be contacted with an offer for a Future Cruise Credit or refund. Windstar’s interim Travel Assurance Booking Policy automatically applies to new and existing cruises departing through 31 December 2021. Travellers who cancel a cruise booking up to 15 days prior to departure will receive a 100 per cent Future Cruise Credit to be used on another Windstar departure by 31 December 2021. Visit windstarcruises.com/travel-health-advisory for more information.

This article will be updated.