There is an age-old myth in travel that going on a cruise is always going to be expensive, regardless of how long it is, who you go with or where you go. And this is no doubt what puts off many potential cruisers who instead opt for what they believe to be a more purse-friendly pursuit.

On a mission to dispel this month is Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV), which is offering an affordable two-night mini cruise this summer with fares from just £99, giving first-timers the chance to test drive a cruise holiday before committing to a long-haul voyage.

The taster cruise aboard CMV’s Astoria will sail from Portsmouth to Hull, so guests get the chance to get their sea legs and experience all of the delights on board the ship.

Unlike larger, resort-style cruise ships, CMV’s classic vessel Astoria carries just 550 guests, thereby providing an intimate cruise experience exclusively for adults. Passengers will be able to take full advantage of the facilities and amenities on board during their sailing, which include the Calypso Show Lounge, the Olissipo restaurant, Lotus Buffet, swimming pool, auditorium, nightclub and cinema.

The contemporary ship also features a wellness centre kitted out with fitness equipment, sauna, massage facilities and a beauty salon; swimming pool and pool bar; shopping boutique; library, and bridge room.

While passengers will not be stopping over at any ports, they can always extend their stay in Hull and travel back independently or take the free pre- or post- cruise coach transfer service.

The fare quoted is based on two people sharing a twin inner cabin and includes full board cuisine, afternoon teas and late-night snacks, Captain’s cocktail party, complimentary tea & coffee 6am to midnight, big show entertainment, cabarets and classical interludes, daytime activities and leisure facilities, guest speaker and arts & crafts, porterage of luggage, port to cabin and port taxes.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages also operates an automatic tipping system on board, so passengers don’t have to keep worrying about how much they need to tip. Instead, £7pp per night will be debited to the passenger’s on-board account.

