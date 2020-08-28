Beloved cruise line Cruise & Maritime Voyages sadly entered administration last month, leaving a big hole in the heart of the cruise industry.

However, it’s been reported that the former boss of the cruise line it making an attempt to relaunch the cruise line.

According to Sky News, the former boss has bought the defunct cruise line’s customer database and booking systems, in a hope to get things back up and running.

Sky News reports that a “number of assets” belong to CMV have been sold to a new vehicle established by former boss, Christian Verhounig. The deal is set to be announced today (28 August).

According to the same reports, the administrator in charge of CMV, Duff & Phelps, has sought to sell the business and assets of CMV and its sister companies, however, attempts were unsuccessful.

“We have worked hard since being appointed to secure a sale of the business and assets of the companies, Paul Williams of Duff & Phelps told Sky News.

“Regrettably, given the devastating impact of the global pandemic on the entire travel industry, with a focus on the leisure cruise sector, this has not been possible in this instance.

“However, I strongly believe that this asset sale not only represents the best value for the companies’ creditors that was achievable in challenging market conditions, but also provides an opportunity for CVI, through its owner Christian Verhounig, to continue to pursue funding opportunities to potentially relaunch CMV’s unique cruise operations to its dedicated customers at some point in the future.”

“The global pandemic had a devastating impact on CMV’s once-flourishing, expanding and profitable business,” Verhounig told Sky News.

“Having developed a much-loved brand over the past decade and the hugely popular value-based niche no-fly cruise product, we have been simply overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and pleased to re-launch the business.

“This endorsement across the industry and customer base alike has been a rich source of encouragement and together with my previous management team, we are working hard to plug the huge market gap vacated by CMV’s untimely insolvency.”

We sailed on Cruise & Maritime Voyages before the cruise line’s untimely end, and know the cruise industry and community would welcome the return of the warm, welcoming and budget-friendly line.