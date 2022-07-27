Menu

Singapore has unbelievable Botanical Gardens. Credit: Shutterstock

Six of the best cruise holidays to Southeast Asia for 2023 The variety of voyages on offer in Southeast Asia is astonishing. Here are six of the best cruises to Southeast Asia for 2023.

1. Singapore

Whether it’s enjoying a Singapore Sling in Raffles, great street food at the evening hawker markets or a leisurely stroll around the Botanical Gardens, lively Singapore has got so much to offer to lucky cruise passengers who spend a day in this attractive well-run metropolis.

Cunard's eight-night ‘Asia & Australia’ cruise aboard Queen Elizabeth, from Singapore to Fremantle via Jakarta and Bali, departs November 19, 2023, from £1,049. cunard.com. -READ MORE: Why cruise to Singapore?-

2. Thailand

Stunning Thailand is known for its amazing food, opulent palaces, ornate temples and James Bond-style beaches. A popular cruise destination is Phuket, the country’s biggest island in the Andaman sea, famed for its magnificent beaches and great bars and restaurants.

HAL's 11-night ‘Thailand, Andaman Islands & Malaysia’ cruise aboard Westerdam, roundtrip from Singapore to Phuket, Port Blair, Langkawi, Penang, Malacca and Kuala Lumpur, departs February 3, 2023, from £1,349. hollandamerica.com.



-READ MORE: Why cruise to Thailand?-

Thailand is filled with gorgeous landscapes as well as cultural sites. Credit: Shutterstock

3. Vietnam

Enjoy the epic beauty and unique heritage of Vietnam on this cruise that visits two of the country’s most tantalising destinations – Ho Chi Minh City and Halong Bay. You’ll be entranced by the beauty of this country and its people.

Celebrity Cruises' 12-night ‘Vietnam & Thailand’ cruise aboard Celebrity Solstice, from Hong Kong to Singapore, via Hanoi (Halong Bay), Hue/Danong, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Ko Samui, departs December 10, 2023, from £1,235. celebritycruises.com. -READ MORE: Why cruise to Vietnam?-

Vietnam has captivating landscapes. Credit: Shutterstock

4. Cambodia

Cambodia’s buzzy capital Phnom Penh is a must-visit destination, with its glittering Royal Palace and National Museum. In the northwest you’ll find Phnom Penh, gateway to the ruins of Angkor Wat, a stone temple complex built during the Khmer Empire.

Emerald Cruises' 15-day ‘Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong’ cruise, from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap via Ben Tre, Sa Dec, An Long, Tan Chau and Phnom Penh, departs February 14, 2023, from £3,042. emeraldcruises.co.uk. -READ MORE: Why cruise to Cambodia?-

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temples are once seen, never forgotten. Credit: Shutterstock

5. Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the most fascinating parts of southeast Asia and sailing with Aqua Expeditions you’ll get to enjoy a cruise in the Coral Triangle enjoying visits to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Komodo National Park, and Raja Ampat, while experiencing natural beauty, abundant wildlife and some of the world’s best diving and snorkelling sites.

Aqua Expeditions' seven-night ‘Bali & Komodo National Park’ cruise on Aqua Blu, from Balito Labuan Bajo, via Moyo Island, Saleh Bay, Gili Banta, Linta Strait, Horseshoe Bay and Rinca, departs May 13, 2023, from £7,085. aquaexpeditions.com. -READ MORE: Why cruise with Aqua Expeditions?-

In Raja Ampat, Indonesia there is fascinating wildlife. Credit Shutterstock

6. Malaysia

Malaysia has a unique mix of people – Malays, Chinese, Indian and British. And in Georgetown in Penang you’ll get to enjoy some of the country’s history, lively food markets and great shops. And don’t miss the chance to visit the world-famous Snake Temple too.

Royal Caribbean three-night ‘Singapore to Penang’ cruise aboard Spectrum of the Seas, roundtrip from Singapore to Penang, departing 20 February 2023, from £246 royalcaribbean.com -READ MORE: Why cruise to Malaysia?-