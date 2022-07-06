A complete port guide to Las Palmas
Blessed with sun, sand and sea, the Canary Islands are holiday heaven. Gran Canaria’s colourful capital adds culture and cuisine, making a great day out for cruise guests.
The lively capital of Gran
Canaria is Spanish
through and through,
but it’s also a dot in the
ocean off the coast of
North Africa.
That means it offers an intriguing mix of cultures – not just European and African but Chinese and Indian too, thanks to the Canaries’ central position on ancient trading routes.
Today the city is known for its duty-free shopping and sandy beaches, so it’s the perfect place for a port stop.
But dig deeper and you’ll find a rich array of architectural styles to admire, and a vibrant culinary scene based on fabulously fresh seafood and traditional staples such as gofio (roasted flour) and papas arrugadas (new potatoes).
Visit in February and you can enjoy the annual Las Palmas festival – a dazzling spectacle not unlike Rio carnival, featuring exotically dressed performers and colourful floats.
Best sights
Vegueta
The city’s earliest settlement,
this beautiful district should
also be your first stop. Here
you’ll find an old town full of
picturesque, pedestrian-only
streets and squares, built in
a mixture of architectural
styles dating from the 15th
century onwards.
And while you’re here, don’t miss the chance of a visit to the lively daily market and nearby Triana shopping area, which is full of great local clothes and gifts.
Las Canteras beach
A tip to sunny Las Palmas
wouldn’t be complete without
a bask on the beach – and with
four on offer, you’ll be spoiled
for choice.
The most famous among them is Las Canteras, a two-mile stretch of sand with a unique coral barrier that shelters bathers from the waves.
Above the beach there’s a fine promenade with some enticing restaurants and bars serving authentic local food and ice-cold beers.
Centro Atlantico de Arte Moderno
If you love contemporary art,
make a beeline for this airy
modern gallery (CAAM to its friends). Hiding demurely
behind two neoclassical facades
in Vegueta, the gallery houses
some great examples of
modern Canarian and African
art, as well as striking Spanish
paintings and sculptures.
The collection numbers some 2,600 pieces but the gallery is small enough not to be overwhelming.
City Garden
A British enclave in the days when Britannia ruled the waves, the Ciudad Jardín district is a cool oasis of palm trees, foreign embassies and elegant homes for the more well-to-do locals.
Visitors should head to the beautifully kept Holy Trinity church and the landscaped Parque Doramas, noted for its indigenous flower displays. On Sundays there’s usually a family-friendly outdoor show here, all for free.
Best restaurants & bars
Picaro
With its white brickwork and
industrial-chic decor, Picaro
is one of the smartest
contemporary restaurants
in Las Palmas.
It’s also known for its original cuisine, so expect unusual dishes such as Spanish vegetable curry and hot dogs with homemade chipotle ketchup. If you crave something a little more familiar, the crisp, creamy croquettes are excellent.
Amigo Camilo
Seafood is a must-try when
visiting Las Palmas, and Amigo
Camilo is considered among
the very best places to enjoy
crisply battered octopus
drenched in lemon, grilled
squid, fried whitebait and juicy
red prawns.
Whatever is fresh and flavourful that day, you’ll find it on the menu here, ready to tuck into. In fact you can choose your fish from the selection on show and have it cooked to order.
La Tasca de Mawa
After a day splashing in the
surf, join the locals for a
sundowner at this hugely
popular bar. Here you’ll find
a vast choice of local beers,
including the produce of the
bar’s own microbrewery.
They offer some impressively tasty snacks, too, including local seafood stew with fresh bread, tender octopus and succulent tortillas. It’s a lovely place where visitors are warmly welcomed.
Triana market
For something a bit more
casual, this indoor food hall is a great place to grab a bite on the run. Inside you’ll find a lively bar and a range of stalls selling filled rolls, but the market is also known for its incredible array of local fruit,
so don’t miss the chance to try delicious peaches and bananas.
And if you’re staying for lunch, head to The Mojos And The Papas for tapas or El Sibarita for a cheese-and-ham platter and a glass of wine.
Trip planner
What to expect
Gran Canaria is a popular
destination, attracting sun
worshippers to its abundant
soft-sand beaches. Las
Palmas is visited by many
cruise ships, so there’s
plenty to see and do for
cruise passengers.
When to go
Las Palmas basks in year-round sunshine, with very mild winters. Temperatures are highest between July and September but many holidaymakers prefer to visit when it’s chilly and miserable at home.
Getting around
Beaches are walkable from
the cruise port but if you have mobility issues or time
is short you’ll find plenty of
taxis to get you where you
need to be. Alternatively,
a smattering of Spanish will
enable you to explore the
local bus network.
Where to stay
There’s an abundance of
hotels, with options for all
budgets. History buffs could stay at the historic Hotel
Madrid, where Spain’s
General Franco finalised
plans for the 1936 coup that
brought him to power.
Or, if you’re feeling flush, head to the five-star Santa Catalina hotel, once stayed in by Winston Churchill, Agatha Christie and Maria Callas, and still the choice of visiting royalty.
