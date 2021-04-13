A UK Cruise and West End-Style Entertainment: A Princess Match Made in Heaven Princess Cruises’ summer blockbuster of UK sailings just got even more appealing with the unveiling of the onboard entertainment programme

An oft-overlooked part of an enjoyable cruise is the quality of entertainment on the ship. After so long away from the joys of cruising, you are forgiven for dreaming boarding a ship just to sip your favourite cocktail – and everyone is fantasising about a drink skilfully crafted by an expert mixologist. However, think of the rush of pleasure you will experience when you finally step foot in a theatre, dressed up in your finest attire (no more lockdown jogging bottoms), all set for an indulgent evening of spectacular entertainment.

A perfect blend of opera and pop The waiting is almost over, as Princess Cruises has just revealed its entertainment line-up for its new 'Summer Seacation' voyages, departing this year on MedallionClass ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess. You will be blown away by the scale of the productions, which all feature mind-blowing visuals and performers at the peak of their powers, bringing the West End to the ocean. On Regal Princess this summer, the stars of Bravo will take to the stage. This extravaganza is a blend of classic light opera and pop music and features breath-taking sets and mind-bending musical combinations, all backed up by a thirteen-piece orchestra. You’ve probably never imagined hearing opera classics such as 'Time to Say Goodbye' and 'Habanera' from Carmen interwoven with modern-day hits like Adele’s James Bond theme song 'Skyfall', but Bravo does just that. Joining the cast as guest soprano on Regal Princess will be opera singer and actress Shelley Rivers, whose theatre credits include performing as Eliza in My Fair Lady and working alongside incredible talent such as Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Close. There’s also Sweet Soul Music, a delightful, upbeat tribute to rhythm and blues that will have you tapping your feet in time with the music.

Rock ‘n’ roll all night As for Sky Princess, Princess Cruises is bringing its newest production to its UK summer departures. Rock Opera – which first debuted on the 3,660-guest ship in late 2019 – has been created exclusively for Princess and is a one-of-a-kind production that rivals anything you will find on land or at sea. This smash-hit show includes astonishing costumes inspired by glamorous avant-garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theatre. Not only does Rock Opera feature music from a range of genres, but the songs are also sung in English, Spanish, Latin, and finally American sign language – a first for Princess and a demonstration of how the line has focused on creating entertainment that is inclusive and, in many ways, educational. The show is brought to life by a talented cast with a special guest appearance by West End star Ross Hunter, who has starred in award-winning shows such as We Will Rock You and The Book of Mormon. Other entertainment options during your summer Seacation include Sky Princess’ Take Five, an intimate, jazz-inspired venue. Here, the band will perform classics while telling tales of true jazz legends throughout the ages, bringing stories to life with vintage footage, iconic imagery and intimate conversations.

There’s also no need to wait until you can visit the cinema to break out the popcorn and snacks, as on a Princess cruise epic films are prime-time viewing on the 300-square-foot Movies Under the Stars screen. Whether it’s the latest action flick, gushy romantic comedy, or spine-tingling thriller, this will be your most exciting big-screen experience of the summer.



In addition, guests on Regal Princess and Sky Princess can enjoy MedallionClass experiences such as Games Under the Stars, location-based scavenger hunts and the ability to stream favourite movies, shows, games and music through MedallionNet Wi-Fi, which has been hailed as the best Wi-Fi at sea. Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice-president, Tony Roberts, said: 'We are thrilled to announce that some of our most popular theatre productions will return on our MedallionClass ships for these summer Seacations, bringing West End-quality shows to our guests. 'Keep an eye out as we will be announcing further details of our summer Seacations entertainment programme later this month.'