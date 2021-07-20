Credit: Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas first ship to return to Alaska Royal Caribbean became the first cruise line to return to Alaska since September 2019 this week in a celebratory leap forward for travel.

Alaska cruise holidays are hugely popular with those keen to soak up this incredible part of the world with its amazing wildlife and jaw-dropping scenery. Alaskan cruises have been off the table for months on end as a result of the Covid pandemic - but now they are finally returning. Yesterday Royal Caribbean ship Serenade of the Seas set sail on the first of a series of seven-night cruises from Seattle. The vessel will visit all the classic destinations of this northernmost and westernmost state in the United States.

Related articles

Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point as well as the awe-inspiring Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier are all on the itinerary. On August 13, Royal Caribbean sister ship Ovation of the Seas will also sail to Alaska. - READ MORE: Cruise lines sailing to Alaska this summer - “Cruising in Alaska is finally back, and we are excited to be the first to return. Alaska is one of the most popular destinations among our guests, especially families with young kids – children who are ineligible for the vaccine today,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. Cruise tourism normally represents more than 60 percent of the state’s visitors and generates upwards of $3 billion for its economy each year so the return of cruising will prove a boon to the region.

Alaska cruise holidays: Juneau is on the itinerary along with Sitka, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier. Credit: Shutterstock

What can you expect onboard Serenade of the Seas? Serenade of the Seas dining Foodies will love the dining options onboard. Here are just some of the restaurants onboard:



At Izumi tuck into Asian-inspired appetisers, entrees, desserts and more, plus fresh hand-rolled sushi and sashimi.



Over at Italian eatery Giovanni’s Table there's piping hot pasta, fresh hand-tossed pizzas and more as rustic Italian flavours meet contemporary flair



The Main Dining Room offers two levels of glass windows which means you're served up a slice of the Alaska landscape along with your superb cuisine.



If you're feeling fancy, head to the intimate Chef’s Table where you can sample five delicious dishes expertly paired with the finest wines onboard. Serenade of the Seas activities Other onboard perks are the rock climbing wall that touts ocean views from 40 feet and poolside movie nights under the stars.



There's also a mini-golf green, an arcade where you can play all your favourite games plus plenty of space to lounge on the pool deck.



There are lots of opportunities to enjoy live music thanks to the live orchestra and guest performers.



Guests will also benefit from local experts on board who will share carefully preserved traditions in Alaska and what has influenced the cultures, both past and present in this remote corner of the globe. Alternatively, simply enjoy the view. Guests are guaranteed phenomenal views of Alaska on the ship thanks to ocean-facing glass elevators and floor-to-ceiling windows so you can ogle the showstopping scenery and wildlife sightings with no impediment.

Iconic ports