England has a gorgeous coast filled with useful ports. Credit: Shutterstock

All you need to know about England's cruise ports Want to know everything about England's cruise ports? Then read on for our definitive guide to home sailings.

DOVER

The port of Dover

Set beneath the White Cliffs and 11th-century Dover Castle, the port of Dover is ideally placed for calls to Norway, the Baltic, Iceland, the Mediterranean and the Canaries.



Address: Harbour House, Marine Parade, Dover CT17 9BU

Tel: 01304 240 400

Contact: [email protected]

Wifi: Yes

Onsite cafe: Yes

Used by: Cruise lines including Fred Olsen, Saga Cruises, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, Disney, Hebridean, Viking and Hurtigruten



HOW TO GET THERE

Train: Direct services from London Charing Cross to Dover Priory; high-speed service from St Pancras. Half-hourly buses run to the terminal or it is a short taxi ride. nationalrail.co.uk.

Coach: National Express coaches run from London Victoria to Dover town centre. nationalexpress.com.

Car: Both the M2/A2 and M20A20 link directly to the terminal. Parking is by arrangement through your cruise line. WHERE TO STAY

Premier Inn Dover Central, Marine Court, Marine Parade CT16 1LW. Rooms from £92 (premierinn.com).

Best Western Plus Dover Marina Hotel & Spa Dover, Waterfront, CT17 9BP. Rooms from £71 (bestwestern.co.uk).



Dover's harbour is placed perfectly for tours heading for Norway, Iceland, the Baltic, Mediterranean and the Canaries. Credit: Shutterstock

BRISTOL

Bristol Cruise Terminal

Within Avonmouth Port, the cruise terminal has capacity for up to two ships a day. Passengers are well-placed for visits to the city and nearby Bath, as well as Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford and Stonehenge. Address: Bristol Cruise Terminal, St Andrew’s House, St Andrew’s Road Avonmouth, Bristol BS11 9DQ UK

Tel: 0117 982 0000

Contact: [email protected]

Wifi: Yes

Onsite cafe: Yes

Used by: Cruise lines including Ambassador, Oceania and Royal Caribbean HOW TO GET THERE

Car: Easy access from the M4 and M5. Cruises operate from both Avonmouth and Royal Portbury Docks so be sure to check which applies to you: For Avonmouth, use BS11 9DB; for Royal Portbury Dock, use BS20 7XL. There is plenty of secure parking to be pre-booked through your tour operator.

Train: The cruise terminal is eight miles from Bristol Temple Meads and 10 miles from Bristol Parkway. WHERE TO STAY

The Bristol Hotel, Prince Street, BS1 4QF. Room from £168 per night (doylecollection.com).

Ramada by Wyndham Bristol West, Welcome Break, BS20 7XG. Rooms from £55 per night (wyndhamhotels.com).



Bristol's cruise port has capacity for up to two ships per day. Credit: Shutterstock

FALMOUTH

Falmouth Cruise Port

Falmouth has the third deepest natural harbour in the world and is home to one of eight Blue Flag beaches in Cornwall. It was the start/finishing point for the non-stop solo sailing around the world by Ellen MacArthur (2004-05). Address: 44 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall TR11 3JQ

Tel: 01326 213537

Contact: falmouthharbour.co.uk

Wifi: No

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Princess, Silversea, Fred Olsen, Saga, MSC Cruises, Viking, Holland America Line HOW TO GET THERE

Car: Almost 300 miles from London vi aM4, M5 and A30. No parking.

Train: Regular service from London Paddington to Falmouth Town, about 5 hours 10 minutes, then half a mile to the port. Visit gwr.co.uk WHERE TO STAY

Royal Duchy Hotel, Cliff Road,F almouth TR11 4NX. Rooms from £304 (royalduchy.co.uk).

Roseland House, 1A Trescobeas Road,Falmouth TR11 2JB. Rooms from £90 (expedia.co.uk).

Falmouth is not only a handy port for cruises, it also boasts a lively town centre. Credit: Shutterstock

HARWICH

Harwich International Port

On the south-east coast, Harwich is popular for cruises sailing to the Baltic and the Mediterranean. Nearby you’ll find Britain’s oldest recorded town, Colchester; the Sutton Hoo Saxon burial site; and the medieval market town of Saffron Walden. Address: Harwich International, Parkeston, Harwich, Essex CO12 4SR

Tel: 01255 242000

Contact: harwich.co.uk

Wifi: Internet cafe

Onsite cafe: Yes, in pre-boarding lounge and a bar

Used by: Cruise lines including Hurtigruten Expeditions and Costa Cruise



HOW TO GET THERE

Car: From the M25, take the A12 at Junction 28 (for Chelmsford) joining the A120 at Colchester after 30 miles. From the A14, take the A12 at Ipswich and join the A120 at Colchester. For all routes, stay on the A120 following signs towards Harwich and Harwich International Port. Look out for signs for the cruise terminal once inside the Port. Book in advance to park – call 01255 242000.

Train: A regular 80-minute service runs from London Liverpool Street toHarwich International Station. The station is next to the cruise terminals. Visit greateranglia.co.uk WHERE TO STAY

The Pier Hotel, The Quay, CO12 3HH. Room from £140 (milsomhotels.com).

The Goodlife Guesthouse, 162 Main Road, CO12 3AT. Rooms from £64 (trivago.co.uk).

Setting sail from Harwich is a doddle.

HULL

The Capital City of Culture 2017 is home to many attractions including Hull Maritime Museum, Wilberforce House, Streetlife Museum of Transport, museum ship Arctic Corsair and The Deep – one of the world’s biggest aquariums which also boasts spectacular architecture. A £73m project to develop a new cruise terminal has been backed by Hull councillors.

Address: King George Dock, Port House, Northern Gateway, Hull HU9 5PQ

Tel: 01482 327 171

Contact: abports.co.uk/hull

Wifi: No

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Silversea and Noble Caledonia HOW TO GET THERE

Car: It is well signposted from the city centre. Enter the port via the Northern Gateway to car park or arrivals to get the shuttle service to the terminal. Pre-booking for parking is recommended; £7 per day.

Train: London King’s Cross to Hull, change at Hull Paragon Station to Little fair Road, 3.5 hours. Take a taxi to the terminal from the city centre or station. Pre-book a taxi. WHERE TO STAY

Village Hotel Hull, Henry Boot Way, Hull HU4 7DY. Rooms from £82 (village-hotels.co.uk).

Premier Inn Hull West, Ferriby Road, Hessle, Hull HU13 0JA. Rooms from £29 (premierinn.com).

Avoid the airport chaos by set sail with your family from a port in England. Credit: Shutterstock

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool Cruise Terminal

The Three Graces dominate the view on the waterfront where passengers disembark straight into Albert Dock and the city, with museums, restaurants and bars plus lots of history on The Beatles.

Address: Liverpool Cruise Terminal, Gate 2 Princes Parade, Liverpool L3 1DL

Tel: 0151 233 2008

Contact: cruise-liverpool.com

Wifi: No

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Cruise lines including Cunard, Norwegian, Azamara, Viking, Silversea, Fred Olsen and Saga HOW TO GET THERE

Car: Leave M6 at Junction 21a and take the M62 towards Liverpool City Centre. Follow the brown signs for Liverpool and/or Waterfront and The Liver Building. Passengers should make arrangements directly with their cruise line operator for parking.

Train: Lime Street Station is Liverpool’s mainline station with trains to and from Manchester, London, Scotland. The Cruise Terminal is a 20-minute walk from Lime Street or five minutes by taxi. Visit nationalrail.co.uk WHERE TO STAY

Titanic Hotel Liverpool, Regent Road,L3 0AN. Rooms from £85 (titanichotelliverpool.com).

Crowne Plaza Liverpool - John Lennon Airport Hotel, Speke Boulevard, Liverpool L24 8QD. Rooms from £79 (cpliverpool-johnlennonairport.co.uk).



Visitors to Liverpool's waterfront are greeted by an iconic statue of the Fab Four. Credit: Shutterstock

NEWCASTLE

Port of Tyne

The award-winning, modern International Passenger Terminal can accommodate up to 2,000 passengers for a cruise turnaround. The tourist information team greets visitors to help them make most of their time in the vibrant city and further afield.



Address: Coble Dene, North Shields, Tyne & Wear NE29 6EE

Tel: 0191 257 1373

Contact: portoftyne.co.uk

Wifi: Yes

Onsite cafe: Yes

Used by: Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, Saga, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas and Disney HOW TO GET THERE

Car: Excellent links to the national road network and a 20-minute drive from Newcastle railway station. The Port of Tyne car park is a few minutes’ walk from the International Passenger Terminal. Passengers should check with their cruise line to get the best rates.

Train: Percy Main Metro station is a 20-minute walk from the terminal. All-zone day ticket is £5.10 from ticket machines at the station.

Taxi: A taxi from Newcastle City Centre or station to the port takes about 30 minutes and costs around £15 depending on traffic.

Air: 35-minute drive from Newcastle International Airport. WHERE TO STAY

Hotel du Vin & Bistro Newcastle, CityRoad, Byker, NE1 2BE. Rooms from £211(visit hotelduvin.com).

INNSiDe Newcastle, Bridge Court Close, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3BE. Rooms from £131 (melia.com).



The Tyne Bridge which links Newcastle-upon-Tyne to Gateshead. Credit: Shutterstock

PORTLAND

Portland port

Portland, on the Dorset coast, came into its own when UK sailing returned in 2021, featuring in many early itineraries. Portland is on the Jurassic Coast and five miles from Weymouth with its numerous traditional fish and chip shops and seafood cafes. Address: Portland Port Ltd, Port Office, Portland Port, Castletown, Portland, Dorset DT5 1PP

Tel: 01305 824044

Contact: portland-port.co.uk

Wifi: No

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Cruise lines including Saga, Regent Seven Seas, Silversea, Celebrity, TUI, Hurtigruten, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess and Viking



HOW TO GET THERE

Car: M27/M3 from London and the South East or the M5 from the West, the Midlands and South Wales. Access port through Weymouth via the A354 and Weymouth Relief Road. No parking, only quayside access for tour transport.

Train: There is a regular service from London Waterloo to Weymouth. Journey about three hours.

Bus: Shuttle buses are provided taking guests into Weymouth WHERE TO STAY

The Heights Hotel, Yeates Road, Portland DT5 2EN. Rooms from £150 (heightshotel.com).

The Pulpit Inn, Portland Bill, DT5 2JT. Rooms from £101 (pulpitinnportland.co.uk).

You will never get bored exploring Portland's Jurassic Coast cliff paths. Credit: Shutterstock

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth International Port

Departures from Portsmouth are always a memorable experience, with the harbour setting the scene for a spectacular sailaway passing the Historic Dockyard where Admiral Lord Nelson’s celebrated HMS Victory sits alongside modern aircraft carriers. The port terminal is light and airy with a friendly help team. Address: Portsmouth International Port, George Byng Way, Portsmouth PO2 8SP

Tel: 023 9229 7391

Contact: portsmouth-port.co.uk

Wifi: Free at ‘MyCity Wifi’ in the terminal building

Onsite cafe: Yes

Used by: Viking, Nobel Caledonia, Seabourn, Virgin Voyages, Fred Olsen, Oceania and Saga Cruises

HOW TO GET THERE

Car: From the M3 and M27, the M275 runs straight to the port. There is a long-stay multi-storey car park opposite the terminal; you can prebook online at portsmouth-port.co.uk. The terminal also has two Instavolt 50kW DC electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging stations.

Train: Direct services from London Waterloo and Victoria, Brighton and Gatwick. Alight at Portsmouth & Southsea station, visit nationalrail.co.uk. The station taxi rank is five minutes from the port.

Coach: Direct services from London Victoria coach station. Visit nationalexpress.com.

Bus: First Bus and Stagecoach serve the port. Visit myjourneyportsmouth.com



WHERE TO STAY

Queen’s Hotel, Southsea PO5 3LJ, with car parking, is perfect for a pre- or post-cruise holiday. Special packages for World of Cruising readers. Rooms from £200, use code Queens22 to guarantee best rates (queenshotelportsmouth.com).

Premier Inn Portsmouth Dockyard, Queen Street, PO1 3EE. Rooms from £85 (premierinn.co.uk)



Look out for the Emirates Spinnaker Tower for picture worthy views. Credit: Shutterstock

SOUTHAMPTON

Port of Southampton

Associated British Ports (ABP) runs this, the UK’s busiest deep-water port, welcoming around 2 million passengers at the five terminals. The new £55 meco-friendly Horizon Terminal is now open.

Addresses: Associated British Ports, Ocean Gate, Atlantic Way, SO14 3QN. Mayflower Cruise Terminal, Berth 106, Dock Gate 10, Herbert Walker Avenue, SO15 1HJ. City Cruise Terminal, Western Docks,Solent Road, SO15 1HJ. Ocean Cruise Terminal, Eastern Docks,Berth 46/47, Cunard Road, SO14 3QN. QEII Cruise Terminal, Eastern Docks,Berth 38/39, Dock Gate 4, Test Road,SO14 3GG. Horizon Cruise Terminal,Berth 102,Herbert Walker Avenue, SO15 1HJ

Contact: southamptonvts.co.uk or abp.co.uk

Wifi: Yes, all cruise terminals have free Wifi

Onsite cafe: Café Ceanos operates in each cruise terminal lounge, except Horizon (due to open soon)

Used by: Most leading cruise lines including Aida, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard, Disney Cruise Line, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean and Saga Cruises



HOW TO GET THERE

Car: From Winchester, London, the North and West – use the M3 (South) signposted Southampton, then the M27 (West) signposted Bournemouth, the West, Southampton Docks. Leave M27 at junction 3 and follow signs to Southampton Docks. There is plenty of parking opposite the terminals. Guide price £94 for seven nights or £125 for 12 nights. Arrange your parking with your cruise line or visit abparking.co.uk

Train: Frequent, direct services on Southern Trains to Southampton Central from London Waterloo and London Victoria (journey time approximately 1hr 30mins on fast train). If travelling from the West, services by First Great Western and South West Trains require a change, normally at Reading. Visit southernrailway.com

By coach: National Express coach services run to Southampton Coach Station from London Victoria. Journey time approximately 2 hours 30mins WHERE TO STAY

The Cromwell Arms, 23 Mainstone, Romsey SO51 8HG. Lovely Fuller’s pub, with new accommodation, eight miles from the port. Ideal for pre- or post-stay near New Forest. Rooms from £99 with parking (cromwellarms.com).

Travelodge Southampton Central,Castle Way, SO14 2BW. Rooms from £36.99 (travelodge.co.uk)

With its long maritime history Southampton has a wealth of heritage attractions to explore. Credit: Shutterstock

TILBURY

London Cruise Terminal

London’s only deep water purpose-built cruise facility is seven miles from the M25 and within one hour’s drive of London’s major airports. The mainline train station is one mile away. There’s not a lot to see or do nearby but it’s a handy port for Londoners and those who live in Essex and Kent.

Address: Port of Tilbury, Leslie Ford House, Tilbury, Essex RM18 7EH

Tel: 01375 852 200

Contact: capitalcruising.co.uk

Opening hours: 24hrs

Wifi: Yes

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Small and mid-sized vessels including Regent Seven Seas, Saga Cruises and Fred Olsen Cruises. New company Ambassador Cruise Line started sailing from the port this year HOW TO GET THERE

Car: Seven miles from the M25. Parking is by arrangement through your cruise line

Train: Tilbury Town Station is on the main line from London Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness, one mile from the port

Bus: The 99 bus runs from London International Cruise Terminal to Tilbury Town Station WHERE TO STAY

The Bell Inn, High Road, Horndon on the Hill, Stanford-le-Hope SS17 8LD. Rooms from £80 per night (bell-inn.co.uk).

Thurrock Premier Inn, Fleming Road Unicorn Estate, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6YJ. Rooms from £48 per night (premierinn.com).