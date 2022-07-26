All you need to know about England's cruise ports
Want to know everything about England's cruise ports? Then read on for our definitive guide to home sailings.
DOVER
The port of Dover
Set beneath the White Cliffs and 11th-century Dover Castle, the port of Dover is ideally placed for calls to Norway, the Baltic, Iceland, the Mediterranean and the Canaries.
Address: Harbour House, Marine Parade, Dover CT17 9BU
Tel: 01304 240 400
Contact: [email protected]
Wifi: Yes
Onsite cafe: Yes
Used by: Cruise lines including Fred Olsen, Saga Cruises, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, Disney, Hebridean, Viking and Hurtigruten
HOW TO GET THERE
Train: Direct services from London Charing Cross to Dover Priory; high-speed service from St Pancras. Half-hourly buses run to the terminal or it is a short taxi ride. nationalrail.co.uk.
Coach: National Express coaches run from London Victoria to Dover town centre. nationalexpress.com.
Car: Both the M2/A2 and M20A20 link directly to the terminal. Parking is by arrangement through your cruise line.
WHERE TO STAY
Premier Inn Dover Central, Marine Court, Marine Parade CT16 1LW. Rooms from £92 (premierinn.com).
Best Western Plus Dover Marina Hotel & Spa Dover, Waterfront, CT17 9BP. Rooms from £71 (bestwestern.co.uk).
BRISTOL
Bristol Cruise Terminal
Within Avonmouth Port, the cruise terminal has capacity for up to two ships a day. Passengers are well-placed for visits to the city and nearby Bath, as well as Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford and Stonehenge.
Address: Bristol Cruise Terminal, St Andrew’s House, St Andrew’s Road Avonmouth, Bristol BS11 9DQ UK
Tel: 0117 982 0000
Contact: [email protected]
Wifi: Yes
Onsite cafe: Yes
Used by: Cruise lines including Ambassador, Oceania and Royal Caribbean
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: Easy access from the M4 and M5. Cruises operate from both Avonmouth and Royal Portbury Docks so be sure to check which applies to you: For Avonmouth, use BS11 9DB; for Royal Portbury Dock, use BS20 7XL. There is plenty of secure parking to be pre-booked through your tour operator.
Train: The cruise terminal is eight miles from Bristol Temple Meads and 10 miles from Bristol Parkway.
WHERE TO STAY
The Bristol Hotel, Prince Street, BS1 4QF. Room from £168 per night (doylecollection.com).
Ramada by Wyndham Bristol West, Welcome Break, BS20 7XG. Rooms from £55 per night (wyndhamhotels.com).
Find your ideal cruise
FALMOUTH
Falmouth Cruise Port
Falmouth has the third deepest natural harbour in the world and is home to one of eight Blue Flag beaches in Cornwall. It was the start/finishing point for the non-stop solo sailing around the world by Ellen MacArthur (2004-05).
Address: 44 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall TR11 3JQ
Tel: 01326 213537
Contact: falmouthharbour.co.uk
Wifi: No
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Princess, Silversea, Fred Olsen, Saga, MSC Cruises, Viking, Holland America Line
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: Almost 300 miles from London vi aM4, M5 and A30. No parking.
Train: Regular service from London Paddington to Falmouth Town, about 5 hours 10 minutes, then half a mile to the port. Visit gwr.co.uk
WHERE TO STAY
Royal Duchy Hotel, Cliff Road,F almouth TR11 4NX. Rooms from £304 (royalduchy.co.uk).
Roseland House, 1A Trescobeas Road,Falmouth TR11 2JB. Rooms from £90 (expedia.co.uk).
HARWICH
Harwich International Port
On the south-east coast, Harwich is popular for cruises sailing to the Baltic and the Mediterranean. Nearby you’ll find Britain’s oldest recorded town, Colchester; the Sutton Hoo Saxon burial site; and the medieval market town of Saffron Walden.
Address: Harwich International, Parkeston, Harwich, Essex CO12 4SR
Tel: 01255 242000
Contact: harwich.co.uk
Wifi: Internet cafe
Onsite cafe: Yes, in pre-boarding lounge and a bar
Used by: Cruise lines including Hurtigruten Expeditions and Costa Cruise
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: From the M25, take the A12 at Junction 28 (for Chelmsford) joining the A120 at Colchester after 30 miles. From the A14, take the A12 at Ipswich and join the A120 at Colchester. For all routes, stay on the A120 following signs towards Harwich and Harwich International Port. Look out for signs for the cruise terminal once inside the Port. Book in advance to park – call 01255 242000.
Train: A regular 80-minute service runs from London Liverpool Street toHarwich International Station. The station is next to the cruise terminals. Visit greateranglia.co.uk
WHERE TO STAY
The Pier Hotel, The Quay, CO12 3HH. Room from £140 (milsomhotels.com).
The Goodlife Guesthouse, 162 Main Road, CO12 3AT. Rooms from £64 (trivago.co.uk).
HULL
The Capital City of Culture 2017 is home to many attractions including Hull Maritime Museum, Wilberforce House, Streetlife Museum of Transport, museum ship Arctic Corsair and The Deep – one of the world’s biggest aquariums which also boasts spectacular architecture. A £73m project to develop a new cruise terminal has been backed by Hull councillors.
Address: King George Dock, Port House, Northern Gateway, Hull HU9 5PQ
Tel: 01482 327 171
Contact: abports.co.uk/hull
Wifi: No
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Silversea and Noble Caledonia
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: It is well signposted from the city centre. Enter the port via the Northern Gateway to car park or arrivals to get the shuttle service to the terminal. Pre-booking for parking is recommended; £7 per day.
Train: London King’s Cross to Hull, change at Hull Paragon Station to Little fair Road, 3.5 hours. Take a taxi to the terminal from the city centre or station. Pre-book a taxi.
WHERE TO STAY
Village Hotel Hull, Henry Boot Way, Hull HU4 7DY. Rooms from £82 (village-hotels.co.uk).
Premier Inn Hull West, Ferriby Road, Hessle, Hull HU13 0JA. Rooms from £29 (premierinn.com).
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool Cruise Terminal
The Three Graces dominate the view on the waterfront where passengers disembark straight into Albert Dock and the city, with museums, restaurants and bars plus lots of history on The Beatles.
Address: Liverpool Cruise Terminal, Gate 2 Princes Parade, Liverpool L3 1DL
Tel: 0151 233 2008
Contact: cruise-liverpool.com
Wifi: No
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Cruise lines including Cunard, Norwegian, Azamara, Viking, Silversea, Fred Olsen and Saga
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: Leave M6 at Junction 21a and take the M62 towards Liverpool City Centre. Follow the brown signs for Liverpool and/or Waterfront and The Liver Building. Passengers should make arrangements directly with their cruise line operator for parking.
Train: Lime Street Station is Liverpool’s mainline station with trains to and from Manchester, London, Scotland. The Cruise Terminal is a 20-minute walk from Lime Street or five minutes by taxi. Visit nationalrail.co.uk
WHERE TO STAY
Titanic Hotel Liverpool, Regent Road,L3 0AN. Rooms from £85 (titanichotelliverpool.com).
Crowne Plaza Liverpool - John Lennon Airport Hotel, Speke Boulevard, Liverpool L24 8QD. Rooms from £79 (cpliverpool-johnlennonairport.co.uk).
NEWCASTLE
Port of Tyne
The award-winning, modern International Passenger Terminal can accommodate up to 2,000 passengers for a cruise turnaround. The tourist information team greets visitors to help them make most of their time in the vibrant city and further afield.
Address: Coble Dene, North Shields, Tyne & Wear NE29 6EE
Tel: 0191 257 1373
Contact: portoftyne.co.uk
Wifi: Yes
Onsite cafe: Yes
Used by: Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, Saga, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas and Disney
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: Excellent links to the national road network and a 20-minute drive from Newcastle railway station. The Port of Tyne car park is a few minutes’ walk from the International Passenger Terminal. Passengers should check with their cruise line to get the best rates.
Train: Percy Main Metro station is a 20-minute walk from the terminal. All-zone day ticket is £5.10 from ticket machines at the station.
Taxi: A taxi from Newcastle City Centre or station to the port takes about 30 minutes and costs around £15 depending on traffic.
Air: 35-minute drive from Newcastle International Airport.
WHERE TO STAY
Hotel du Vin & Bistro Newcastle, CityRoad, Byker, NE1 2BE. Rooms from £211(visit hotelduvin.com).
INNSiDe Newcastle, Bridge Court Close, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3BE. Rooms from £131 (melia.com).
PORTLAND
Portland port
Portland, on the Dorset coast, came into its own when UK sailing returned in 2021, featuring in many early itineraries. Portland is on the Jurassic Coast and five miles from Weymouth with its numerous traditional fish and chip shops and seafood cafes.
Address: Portland Port Ltd, Port Office, Portland Port, Castletown, Portland, Dorset DT5 1PP
Tel: 01305 824044
Contact: portland-port.co.uk
Wifi: No
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Cruise lines including Saga, Regent Seven Seas, Silversea, Celebrity, TUI, Hurtigruten, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess and Viking
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: M27/M3 from London and the South East or the M5 from the West, the Midlands and South Wales. Access port through Weymouth via the A354 and Weymouth Relief Road. No parking, only quayside access for tour transport.
Train: There is a regular service from London Waterloo to Weymouth. Journey about three hours.
Bus: Shuttle buses are provided taking guests into Weymouth
WHERE TO STAY
The Heights Hotel, Yeates Road, Portland DT5 2EN. Rooms from £150 (heightshotel.com).
The Pulpit Inn, Portland Bill, DT5 2JT. Rooms from £101 (pulpitinnportland.co.uk).
PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth International Port
Departures from Portsmouth are always a memorable experience, with the harbour setting the scene for a spectacular sailaway passing the Historic Dockyard where Admiral Lord Nelson’s celebrated HMS Victory sits alongside modern aircraft carriers. The port terminal is light and airy with a friendly help team.
Address: Portsmouth International Port, George Byng Way, Portsmouth PO2 8SP
Tel: 023 9229 7391
Contact: portsmouth-port.co.uk
Wifi: Free at ‘MyCity Wifi’ in the terminal building
Onsite cafe: Yes
Used by: Viking, Nobel Caledonia, Seabourn, Virgin Voyages, Fred Olsen, Oceania and Saga Cruises
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: From the M3 and M27, the M275 runs straight to the port. There is a long-stay multi-storey car park opposite the terminal; you can prebook online at portsmouth-port.co.uk. The terminal also has two Instavolt 50kW DC electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging stations.
Train: Direct services from London Waterloo and Victoria, Brighton and Gatwick. Alight at Portsmouth & Southsea station, visit nationalrail.co.uk. The station taxi rank is five minutes from the port.
Coach: Direct services from London Victoria coach station. Visit nationalexpress.com.
Bus: First Bus and Stagecoach serve the port. Visit myjourneyportsmouth.com
WHERE TO STAY
Queen’s Hotel, Southsea PO5 3LJ, with car parking, is perfect for a pre- or post-cruise holiday. Special packages for World of Cruising readers. Rooms from £200, use code Queens22 to guarantee best rates (queenshotelportsmouth.com).
Premier Inn Portsmouth Dockyard, Queen Street, PO1 3EE. Rooms from £85 (premierinn.co.uk)
SOUTHAMPTON
Port of Southampton
Associated British Ports (ABP) runs this, the UK’s busiest deep-water port, welcoming around 2 million passengers at the five terminals. The new £55 meco-friendly Horizon Terminal is now open.
Addresses: Associated British Ports, Ocean Gate, Atlantic Way, SO14 3QN. Mayflower Cruise Terminal, Berth 106, Dock Gate 10, Herbert Walker Avenue, SO15 1HJ. City Cruise Terminal, Western Docks,Solent Road, SO15 1HJ. Ocean Cruise Terminal, Eastern Docks,Berth 46/47, Cunard Road, SO14 3QN. QEII Cruise Terminal, Eastern Docks,Berth 38/39, Dock Gate 4, Test Road,SO14 3GG. Horizon Cruise Terminal,Berth 102,Herbert Walker Avenue, SO15 1HJ
Contact: southamptonvts.co.uk or abp.co.uk
Wifi: Yes, all cruise terminals have free Wifi
Onsite cafe: Café Ceanos operates in each cruise terminal lounge, except Horizon (due to open soon)
Used by: Most leading cruise lines including Aida, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard, Disney Cruise Line, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean and Saga Cruises
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: From Winchester, London, the North and West – use the M3 (South) signposted Southampton, then the M27 (West) signposted Bournemouth, the West, Southampton Docks. Leave M27 at junction 3 and follow signs to Southampton Docks. There is plenty of parking opposite the terminals. Guide price £94 for seven nights or £125 for 12 nights. Arrange your parking with your cruise line or visit abparking.co.uk
Train: Frequent, direct services on Southern Trains to Southampton Central from London Waterloo and London Victoria (journey time approximately 1hr 30mins on fast train). If travelling from the West, services by First Great Western and South West Trains require a change, normally at Reading. Visit southernrailway.com
By coach: National Express coach services run to Southampton Coach Station from London Victoria. Journey time approximately 2 hours 30mins
WHERE TO STAY
The Cromwell Arms, 23 Mainstone, Romsey SO51 8HG. Lovely Fuller’s pub, with new accommodation, eight miles from the port. Ideal for pre- or post-stay near New Forest. Rooms from £99 with parking (cromwellarms.com).
Travelodge Southampton Central,Castle Way, SO14 2BW. Rooms from £36.99 (travelodge.co.uk)
TILBURY
London Cruise Terminal
London’s only deep water purpose-built cruise facility is seven miles from the M25 and within one hour’s drive of London’s major airports. The mainline train station is one mile away. There’s not a lot to see or do nearby but it’s a handy port for Londoners and those who live in Essex and Kent.
Address: Port of Tilbury, Leslie Ford House, Tilbury, Essex RM18 7EH
Tel: 01375 852 200
Contact: capitalcruising.co.uk
Opening hours: 24hrs
Wifi: Yes
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Small and mid-sized vessels including Regent Seven Seas, Saga Cruises and Fred Olsen Cruises. New company Ambassador Cruise Line started sailing from the port this year
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: Seven miles from the M25. Parking is by arrangement through your cruise line
Train: Tilbury Town Station is on the main line from London Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness, one mile from the port
Bus: The 99 bus runs from London International Cruise Terminal to Tilbury Town Station
WHERE TO STAY
The Bell Inn, High Road, Horndon on the Hill, Stanford-le-Hope SS17 8LD. Rooms from £80 per night (bell-inn.co.uk).
Thurrock Premier Inn, Fleming Road Unicorn Estate, Chafford Hundred, RM16 6YJ. Rooms from £48 per night (premierinn.com).
Southampton
Lying near the head of Southampton Water, a peninsula between the estuaries of the Rivers Test and…Read more
Southampton Cruise Terminal
Well-situated on the south coast of England, Southampton Cruise Terminal is run by Associated…Read more
Portsmouth
Portsmouth, or ‘Pompey’ as the locals lovingly refer to it, has many claims to fame, having been…Read more
Top cruising itineraries for the summer holidays on MSC Virtuosa
The Mediterranean as you have never experienced it before
Far and away with Viking Octantis
Swan Hellenic unveils 2023 season of cultural expedition cruises
Discover what’s on your doorstep on a boutique cruise around the UK
Why your next cruise should be on a yacht with Riviera Travel
An expert guide to Paris
Who is Ambassador Cruise Line? Everything you need to know about Britain's newest cruise line
The best Fred. Olsen cruises for solo travellers
Top 3 autumn river cruises for you to book with Riviera Travel
8 Night Canada & New England Cruise
- 8 nights, departs on the 22 Sept 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Enchantment of the Seas
- Baltimore, Maryland, Boston, Massachusetts, Bar Harbor, Maine, + 3 more
Prague, Dresden, and the Castles of Bohemia: A Spectacular Cruise on the Elbe and Vltava Rivers
- 6 nights, departs on the 25 Aug 2022
- CroisiEurope, MS Elbe Princesse II
- Prague, Prague, Cerhovice, + 9 more
The Food and Soul of the Douro Valley A colorful cruise along a historic river to taste the local specialties (port-to-port cruise)
- 5 nights, departs on the 24 Oct 2022
- CroisiEurope, MS Fernao de Magalhaes
- Porto, Baião, Baião, + 11 more
The Rhine and Moselle Rivers (port-to-port cruise)
- 4 nights, departs on the 30 Aug 2022
- CroisiEurope, MS Monet
- Strasbourg, Mainz, Rüdesheim am Rhein, + 7 more
The Rhine and Moselle Rivers
- 4 nights, departs on the 30 Aug 2022
- CroisiEurope, MS Monet
- Strasbourg, Mainz, Rüdesheim am Rhein, + 7 more