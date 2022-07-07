AmaWaterways celebrates 20th anniversary with special rewards

Award-winning river cruise line, AmaWaterways, has announced the launch of several limited-time offers in honour of its 20th anniversary.



Passengers booking any 2022 Europe or Mekong sailing will enjoy 20 percent off the total cruise fare as well as a reduced deposit of just £20 per person.



In addition, AmaWaterways is offering past guests double loyalty savings: passengers who have sailed with the line in the past, will receive £140 off any reservation on a 2022 Europe and Mekong voyage.



This offer can be combined with the line’s 20 percent savings and £20 per person reduced deposit promotions.



Elsewhere, in honour of AmaWaterways’ 20th anniversary, solo travellers will qualify for a reduced 20 percent single supplement on new reservations for 2022 Europe and Mekong sailings in select stateroom categories.



The special promotions are available for all new reservations made before September 30, 2022.



Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways said: “As we proudly celebrate the past 20 years, our hearts are filled with immense joy and appreciation for our travel partners and loyal guests who have made our remarkable journey even more rewarding than we could have ever imagined.



"When Rudi Schreiner, Jimmy Murphy, and I founded AmaWaterways in 2002, we committed to putting love at the heart of everything we do, and that means honouring our relationships with valued travel partners and treating every guest like they are part of our family.



“Through the introduction of these special 20th-anniversary offers, we hope to warmly welcome new and familiar faces aboard as we commemorate this incredible milestone.”



Since its inception in 2002, AmaWaterways has expanded to rivers in a multitude of destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, Egypt, and, coming in 2024, Colombia aboard a growing fleet of more than 25 custom-designed ships. 2023 will see the California-based company launch its longest-river cruise itinerary, the 36-night ‘Seven River Journey’ through seven European countries.



