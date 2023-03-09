AmaWaterways to operate two ships on Magdalena river
AmaWaterways will operate two new ships when it becomes the first major river cruise line to explore the Magdalena river in Colombia
The luxury river line, AmaWaterways, which will start itineraries in 2024, will welcome guests on board the custom-built AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia.
AmaMagdalena will launch on 30 March 2024, while AmaMelodia starts sailing from 19 June 2024. Prices for seven-night cruises start at £2,864pp, based on double occupancy.
The line said that the ships will be “specially designed to maximise the picturesque views along the Magdalena”.
Starting in spring 2024, guests will have the choice of two seven-night itineraries – Magic of Colombia and Wonders of Colombia – sailing between Cartagena and Barranquilla.
AmaWaterways continues ‘pioneering spirit’
AmaWaterways co-founder and president Rudi Schreiner said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have two beautiful ships joining our growing fleet of 26 award-winning river cruise ships and share details on the new itineraries cruising between Cartagena and Barranquilla along the Magdalena river.
“After visiting and falling in love with this region, we are so excited to now offer our guests the opportunity to discover Colombia’s vibrant culture, unique traditions and natural beauty”.
The line’s co-founder and executive vice-president Kristin Karst added: “Everything, from the design of our two stunning ships to the immersive curated itineraries, reflects our pioneering spirit and mission to provide our guests with top-of-the-line accommodations, warm and welcoming services, locally inspired cuisine and enriching experiences engaging with local communities along this fascinating river.
Jane McDonald reveals 'favourite part' of cruise holidays plus tips for first-timers
Top River Cruise Chefs Reveal Their Favourite Winter Recipes to Make at Home
Ship of the Month: AmaWaterways’ AmaMagna
New River Cruise Ship Named One of the World’s Greatest Places
Danube River Cruise Review: Sailing Solo with AmaWaterways
Queen of Cruising Jane McDonald Discovers the Magic of The Mekong – and we can’t wait!
Solo Supplement waived with AmaWaterways
Rivers & Rails of Africa 12 Nights
- 13 nights, departs on the 16 Oct 2023
- AmaWaterways, Zambezi Queen
- Cape Town, , , + 3 more
Paris & Normandy (Wine Modified)
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Nov 2023
- AmaWaterways, AmaDante
- Paris, Les Andelys, Le Havre, + 6 more
Melodies of the Danube
- 7 nights, departs on the 13 Nov 2023
- AmaWaterways, AmaVerde
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 8 more
Melodies of the Danube
- 7 nights, departs on the 02 Oct 2024
- AmaWaterways, AmaSonata
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 8 more
Paris & Normandy
- 7 nights, departs on the 01 Aug 2024
- AmaWaterways, AmaLyra
- Paris, Les Andelys, Le Havre, + 6 more