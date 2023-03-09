AmaWaterways will operate two new ships when it becomes the first major river cruise line to explore the Magdalena river in Colombia

The luxury river line, AmaWaterways, which will start itineraries in 2024, will welcome guests on board the custom-built AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia.

AmaMagdalena will launch on 30 March 2024, while AmaMelodia starts sailing from 19 June 2024. Prices for seven-night cruises start at £2,864pp, based on double occupancy.

The line said that the ships will be “specially designed to maximise the picturesque views along the Magdalena”.

Starting in spring 2024, guests will have the choice of two seven-night itineraries – Magic of Colombia and Wonders of Colombia – sailing between Cartagena and Barranquilla.