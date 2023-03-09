Search for your ideal Cruise
Travel Regions
Ocean cruising regions
River cruising regions
Apply
Departure dates
Apply
Cruise line
Apply
Country Visited
Country Visited
Apply
Departure Port
Apply
Cruise style
Apply
No Fly Cruises
All Inclusive
Advanced Search
Menu
Cruise news / AmaWaterways to operate two ships on Magdalena river
Credit: Shutterstock

AmaWaterways to operate two ships on Magdalena river

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

AmaWaterways will operate two new ships when it becomes the first major river cruise line to explore the Magdalena river in Colombia

The luxury river line, AmaWaterways, which will start itineraries in 2024, will welcome guests on board the custom-built AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia.

AmaMagdalena will launch on 30 March 2024, while AmaMelodia starts sailing from 19 June 2024. Prices for seven-night cruises start at £2,864pp, based on double occupancy.

The line said that the ships will be “specially designed to maximise the picturesque views along the Magdalena”.

Starting in spring 2024, guests will have the choice of two seven-night itineraries – Magic of Colombia and Wonders of Colombia – sailing between Cartagena and Barranquilla.

The line also sails European waterways like the Rhine, Seine and Danube. Credit: AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways continues ‘pioneering spirit’

AmaWaterways co-founder and president Rudi Schreiner said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have two beautiful ships joining our growing fleet of 26 award-winning river cruise ships and share details on the new itineraries cruising between Cartagena and Barranquilla along the Magdalena river.

“After visiting and falling in love with this region, we are so excited to now offer our guests the opportunity to discover Colombia’s vibrant culture, unique traditions and natural beauty”.

The line’s co-founder and executive vice-president Kristin Karst added: “Everything, from the design of our two stunning ships to the immersive curated itineraries, reflects our pioneering spirit and mission to provide our guests with top-of-the-line accommodations, warm and welcoming services, locally inspired cuisine and enriching experiences engaging with local communities along this fascinating river.

Related articles
View more articles

About Gary Peters

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

View Gary's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
ZACPT Cape Town city beside body of water and mountains Dan Grinwis.jpg Photo

Rivers & Rails of Africa 12 Nights

  • 13 nights, departs on the 16 Oct 2023
  • AmaWaterways, Zambezi Queen
  • Cape Town, , , + 3 more
From
£12,105*pp

Paris & Normandy (Wine Modified)

  • 7 nights, departs on the 04 Nov 2023
  • AmaWaterways, AmaDante
  • Paris, Les Andelys, Le Havre, + 6 more
From
£2,380 *pp

Melodies of the Danube

  • 7 nights, departs on the 13 Nov 2023
  • AmaWaterways, AmaVerde
  • Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 8 more
From
£2,144 *pp

Melodies of the Danube

  • 7 nights, departs on the 02 Oct 2024
  • AmaWaterways, AmaSonata
  • Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 8 more
From
£3,230 *pp

Paris & Normandy

  • 7 nights, departs on the 01 Aug 2024
  • AmaWaterways, AmaLyra
  • Paris, Les Andelys, Le Havre, + 6 more
From
£3,373 *pp
View more