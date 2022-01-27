Ambassador Cruise Line announces new cruise ship Ambition - what to expect
Ambassador Cruise Line has today announced it will be launching a brand new cruise ship, Ambition - the second vessel to join the British brand's fleet.
Ambassador Cruise Line revealed new ship Ambition will enter service in summer 2023 and will initially sail the UK.
Ambition is the line's second ship and, like first vessel Ambience which launches spring 2022, she will offer no-fly sailings predominantly targeting the 50-plus market.
The new cruise ship will sail from London Tilbury as well as a number of other UK ports.
These will include Newcastle, Dundee, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol and Falmouth, so guests across the country can travel a shorter distance before boarding.
Save hundreds in Ambassador Cruise Line's latest sale - cheap drinks, cabins and cruises
Dream cruises for 2022: Where to go and who to cruise with next year
Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' - what to expect next year
Most popular cruise destinations for 2022 and beyond
Baltic cruise and travel tips
Ambassador Cruise Line unveils amazing savings of 25% off - but you have to be quick!
Ambassador Cruise Line: New British brand offers half-price coach service to passengers
'Traditional cruising with style' Ambassador Cruise Line chairman on new cruise line
New Ambassador Cruise Line unveils 20% off cruise holidays for 2022 and 2023
Ambassador Cruise Line boss on Ambience's community, 'luxury' space and no 'gimmicks'
The full programme is being finalised and will be on sale from Q2 2022, said Ambassador Cruise Line today.
So, what will passengers sailing on the new ship find onboard?
- READ MORE: Ambassador offers 'Traditional cruising with style' -
What to expect on Ambassador Cruise Line ship Ambition
Ambition cabins
Ambition will carry up to 1,200 guests in 714 cabins, 125 of which have balconies and 113 are suites with up to 62m² of living space.
Ambition dining
The new Ambassador cruise ship will have two main restaurants and speciality dining options, a more casual bistro-style café, four bars and lounges and a pub.
- READ MORE: What size cruise ship is best for you? -
Ambassador entertainment
Guests will be able to enjoy the tiered main theatre, casino, card room, library, and craft studio.
There will also be a wellness centre, gymnasium, two swimming pools and a range of retail shops.
According to the British cruise line, the ship is designed to create a friendly atmosphere onboard and cement Ambassador’s reputation for creating a “community at sea.”
CEO, Christian Verhounig said on the new ship: “We are delighted with the warm reception given to the introduction of Ambassador to the market – a new brand, proposition and our first ship.
"This announcement of the addition of Ambition to the fleet reflects our confidence and willingness to invest in the future of Ambassador and the cruise sector.
- READ MORE: Ambassador Cruise Line offers half-price coach service -
"We are particularly excited to be offering regional departure options for Ambition in 2023, whilst also offering guests who travel from London Tilbury a greater choice of sailings and ships on which to enjoy them.
"Clearly, we are all focused on the success of Ambience’s maiden season which commences in April this year, but we believe existing and new guests, as well as our trade partners, will be thrilled to hear about Ambassador’s growth plans”.
Is Ambition environmentally friendly?
Before sailing under Ambassador (the ship has been purchased outright from Costa Crociere) Ambition will undergo similar extensive upgrades as her new sister ship, Ambience.
This includes the installation of the latest emission reduction technologies to secure IMO Tier III compliance to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 95 percent compared to current standards. Updated ballast and sewage water treatment systems will also be installed.
- READ MORE: Full list of new cruise ships sailing in 2022 -
These enhancements mean both ships in the Ambassador Cruise Line fleet will be among circa 10 percent of the current world cruise fleet authorised to sail in strictly environmentally protected seas.
These investments are a key part of the Ambassador Cruise Line strategy of operating with a high level of environmental responsibility as well as meeting the increased demands of guests who want to enjoy all the benefits of travel whilst making the lowest possible impact on the destinations they travel to.
Damian Barr: British writer on cruise cocktails, his worst trip and Truman Capote
Best river cruises for families 2022 and why you should take one
Testing scrapped for double jabbed travellers - latest travel rules explained
P&O Cruises reveals cracking Wallace & Gromit cruise holidays
Top 5 Europe culinary tours: From Italian pizza making to Norwegian wine tasting with Holland America Line
Rhine river cruise guide: Everything you need to know about cruising with Avalon Waterways
Norwegian steak, Russian vodka & Danish sandwiches – best Baltic cruise food with Princess Cruises
New expedition cruise ships 2022 - full list of maiden voyages this year
Seabourn & Holland America Line extend book with confidence policies - how lines keep you safe
Royal Caribbean unveils dining onboard world's largest ship Wonder of the Seas
Cape Verde, Canaries & Morocco Winter Escape
- 21 nights, departs on the 16 Feb 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Lisbon, Funchal, Madeira, + 7 more
Arctic Voyage to Greenland & Iceland
- 21 nights, departs on the 21 Jun 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Reykjavík, Qaqortoq (Julianehaab), + 7 more
British Isles Discovery
- 11 nights, departs on the 01 May 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Rosyth, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, + 8 more
German Christmas Markets
- 5 nights, departs on the 11 Dec 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Hamburg, Antwerp, + 1 more
Summertime Fjordland
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Aug 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Eidfjord, Bergen, + 3 more